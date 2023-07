Patrick Kielty has revealed he will be paid 250,000 for 30 episodes as the new host on RTE's Late Late Show. Photo: Kevin Scott

It has, to say the least, been a bruising seven months for the Late Late Show brand - the shiniest and most profitable jewel in RTE’s crown. It began with the fall out from Toy Show: The Musical, which despite huge promotion across all RTE platforms and a huge investment of a reported 2million, was a flop.