As Omicron leads to a ‘tsunami of cases’ across the globe, how does Ireland compare to other countries?

The World Health Organization (WHO) said yesterday that Omicron was “leading to a tsunami of cases” that was putting immense pressure on health workers and health systems across the globe.

A number of countries including Ireland, the UK, USA, Italy, France and Spain all recorded a record daily high of Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Some countries have put in stricter restrictions due to the surge, while others have cut isolation period to avoid immense staff shortages.

Here is how Ireland compares to other countries as the world tries to get its grip on the Omicron variant and sixth major wave:

UK

The UK reported a new record of 183,037 daily Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to enjoy New Year celebrations in a "cautious and sensible way".

However, no new restrictions are being brought in for England ahead of New Year's Eve.

In Scotland and Wales, nightclubs are currently not allowed to open, with only six people being allowed sit at a table for pubs and restaurants in Wales.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it is her "expectation" that new Covid restrictions in Scotland will be in place until January 17, as she urged people to "stay at home right now more than normal".

USA

The United States also recorded its highest daily total of coronavirus cases yesterday with a total of 301,472 new infections.

According to the New York Times, New York City is "exhausted, beleaguered and riddled with coronavirus thanks to the Omicron variant”.

The state reported a record high of 67,000 positive cases on Tuesday and a steady increase in hospitalisations over the past week.

The city is seeing the consequence of people being out of work due to the variant, with officials now changing the isolation period of those infected from 10 days to five days.

At least 20 testing centres in New York were closed because of staffing shortages and nearly one in three paramedics are currently off sick.

More than 110,000 people have tested positive since Christmas Day, and in some neighbourhoods in the city, the positivity rate is approaching 30pc.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), more than 44,000 people in the US could die of Covid-19 in the next four weeks.

Data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) showed at least 821,251 people have died of Covid-19 in the United States. The CDCP forecast, published today, estimates that could rise to 866,000 deaths by January 22.

People wait in line at a testing site to receive a Covid PCR test in Washington in the US. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

People wait in line at a testing site to receive a Covid PCR test in Washington in the US. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Italy

Italy also recorded a record high for daily Covid-19 cases yesterday, with 98,016 new cases being reported.

The country also changed its self-isolation rules as it is believed the Omicron variant is less severe.

It scrapped self-isolation rules for those coming into contact with someone testing positive providing they have had a booster shot, have recently recovered or been vaccinated.

France

France recorded a new national and European record yesterday with 208,000 cases being reported.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said Omicron is not a new wave but a “tidal wave”.

Paris is set to reimpose wearing face masks outdoors again this week in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

This will apply from tomorrow to everyone over the age of 11 except those inside vehicles, cyclists, users of two-wheeled transport like scooters and those doing sport.

The government has announced new restrictions including an extension on the closure of nightclubs and encouraging more remote working.

People walk down the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, on Tuesday. Photo: Thibault Camus

People walk down the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, on Tuesday. Photo: Thibault Camus

The Netherlands

The Netherlands recorded 15,708 new cases and 49 new deaths yesterday as the country is in lockdown.

It is the first country in the EU to go into lockdown due to the Omicron variant.

All bars, restaurants, non-essential shops, cinemas, and gyms closed last Sunday and this is due to stay in place until January 14.

Spain

For the first time, Spain recorded more than 100,000 new daily coronavirus cases yesterday.

A total of 100,760 new cases were confirmed as well as 78 Covid-related deaths.

“We are in an epidemiological situation with a high level of circulation of the virus,” said Carolina Darias, the country’s health minister.

Despite the growth in infections, Spanish officials have decided to change the isolation period for positive cases and unvaccinated close contacts from 10 days to seven.

Last week the country also decided that close contacts of positive cases who are fully vaccinated do not have to isolate.

Australia

Daily cases for Australia topped 20,000 for the first time in the pandemic today.

However, like many countries, it is narrowing its definition of close contacts and relaxing requirements for tests.

Australia is grappling with the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant after most states eased tough restrictions, and like other countries, is betting on the highly transmissible variant being much less severe than previous variants.

The rules are being relaxed to also stop asymptomatic people being forced into isolation, especially in healthcare, hospitality and airlines, and cut long lines of people forced to get PCR tests for interstate travel or because they have been at a public site with a confirmed case.

"With Omicron, we cannot have hundreds of thousands of Australians and more taken out of circulation based on rules that were set for the Delta variant," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters.

UAE

Daily coronavirus infections in the United Arab Emirates have risen above 2,000 for the first time since June.

Authorities yesterday recorded 2,234 new infections, without breaking down the cases by variant.

The UAE, a federation of seven emirates, saw daily infections hit a record near 4,000 last January amid the peak tourism season as millions of visitors travelled to Dubai to escape lockdowns at home.

Abu Dhabi this week reimposed restrictions requiring those entering the emirate from within the UAE to show proof of vaccination and negative PCR results, as today. It also instituted remote learning for the first two weeks of the new school term.

Mask-wearing in public has remained mandatory in the UAE.

Brazil

Brazil recorded 112 Covid-19 deaths on yesterday and 9,128 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's health ministry, though the statistics were incomplete as two states, including Sao Paulo, failed to provide updated figures.

The South American country has now registered a total of 618,817 coronavirus deaths and 22,263,834 total confirmed cases.

Overall, there have been 77 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in nine separate states.

Switzerland

New Covid-19 infections in Switzerland hit a record high of 17,634 yesterday.

Overall, almost 1.3 million people in Switzerland and Liechtenstein have been infected with the virus since the pandemic started in February 2020.

India

Indian authorities started to impose stringent rules today to prevent mass gatherings at parties and public venues ahead of new year celebrations as the nation sees a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Night curfews have been imposed in all major cities and restaurants ordered to limit customers, officials said.

However, state authorities were finding it difficult to limit crowding in markets, religious sites and holiday destinations as they were allowed to remain open, the officials said.

The country reported 13,154 new Covid-19 cases and 268 deaths yesterday with urban centres reporting a big jump. It was the highest number of daily infections since October.

Cases of infection by the Omicron variant rose to 961 across India.

Argentina

Argentina also reached a daily record of new cases yesterday with 42,032 people testing positive, surpassing the previous all-time high registered in May.

With additional reporting from Reuters