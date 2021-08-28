As Nphet is set to be disbanded, here are seven times it hit the headlines

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has been a part of the Irish public’s daily life for the last year and a half as it helped steer the country through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Led by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, and mostly made up of public health doctors and civil servants, it was charged with advising the Government on how to handle the crisis. Although as a study published this month found, on occasion Nphet became the ‘de factor decision maker’ rather than simply an adviser.

As the remaining pandemic restrictions are set to be lifted, Nphet will be disbanded from the middle of October. The experts will still be on hand to advise the Government, just not in the current form.

Here are some of moments when Nphet hit the headlines over the past 18 months.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s Nphet offensive

One of the most eye-catching sagas in the sometimes fractious relationship between Nphet and Government came in the form of a Claire Byrne Live interview with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in October last year.

The Tánaiste said the recommendation from Nphet to move to Level 5 "hadn't been thought through and there hadn't been prior consultation".

Mr Varadkar said it "came out of the blue" and wasn’t handled in a good way. He said there was “nothing new in the space of three days that warranted them changing their advice" from Level 3 to Level 5.

"It wasn't good for Nphet, isn't good for Government, and really wasn't good for the Irish people, many of whom were worried sick today, wondering whether they had a job tomorrow, wondering whether they were sheltering their business for the last time."

He said no member of Nphet, "faced being on a Pandemic Unemployment Payment yesterday" or none of them “would have to tell somebody that they were losing their job".

This marked the first time a Government leader publicly criticised the public health team for their approach to recommendations.

"This virus loves alcohol”

The hospitality sector has suffered more than most in the last 17 months due to Covid-19 restrictions and it was clear that public health officials viewed indoor hospitality as one of the biggest hindrances to suppressing the virus.

As the now-named Alpha variant began to take hold and cases rose due to increased socialisation before Christmas, Dr Holohan uttered the memorable phrase: “This virus loves alcohol.”

This, in a nutshell, summed up what was to come for the hospitality sector post-festivities and pubs and restaurants were closed on Christmas Eve. They didn’t reopen again until June 7, and if they didn’t have an outdoor area, it was July 26.

Christmas - indoor dining or household visits

On the run-up to Christmas 2020, Nphet advised Government that they should either permit household visits for the Christmas period or reopen pubs and restaurants for indoor dining.

This caused consternation as Ireland had been in the highest level of restrictions since October and this was with the understanding that relaxations would then be permitted for the Christmas period.

Nphet had hoped that cases would fall to between 50 and 100 per day by the time restrictions were lifted but they were around the 150 daily cases mark when December 3 rolled around.

Government eventually permitted indoor dining and three households to mix.

The fall-out came swiftly in January as the highly-infectious UK variant, helped by returning emigrants, swept the country. Schools were closed and the country entered yet another hard lockdown.

Tony Holohan’s “absolute shock” at scenes in Dublin

Tony Holohan grabbed the headlines and drew the ire of Twitter, and a lot of the youth of the nation, when he took to the social media platform to highlight his “absolute shock” at scenes of large crowds gathering outdoors in inner city Dublin in late May.

“Drove into Dublin City Centre to collect someone from work at 815 PM. Absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great George’s St, Exchequer St, South William St area.

“Enormous crowds - like a major open air party. This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress,” the chief medical cfficer said.

While many were critical of the unpoliced scenes, others pointed out that young people were encouraged to socialise outdoors rather than congregate indoors, where the virus spreads far more easily, with just a tiny fraction of cases attributed to outdoor activity.

The great divide – vaccinated or not

The Cabinet were left scrambling in June of this year when they were “blindsided” by Nphet advice to only allow fully vaccinated people to dine indoors.

Cabinet members claimed there had not been any indication such advice would be given and it caused ructions among the hospitality sector and the Government coalition, as well as in opposition.

The Restaurant Association of Ireland ended up bringing the Department of Health and Health Minister to the High Court to challenge the “irrational” regulations, which the Government enforced.

This regulation is still in effect but not most adults (88pc) are fully vaccinated and can dine indoors. Under 18s are exempt from this regulation.

Electric Picnic ups and downs

Speaking of “open air” parties, last week Dr Tony Holohan set the events industry abuzz with hope as he declared he’d have no “major problem” with events like Electric Picnic going ahead if they were attended solely by fully vaccinated people.

This triggered the festival’s organisers to reapply for a license to host the event in Laois, but hopes were quickly dashed for the event scheduled for the end of September as the planning law dictates they would have to enter a new application and the process takes numerous weeks.

This has triggered calls for a sea change in how events, particularly outdoors, are viewed by Government. Following a cabinet Covid-19 subcommittee meeting yesterday, indications are there will be events permitted next month.

Dr Holohan and all healthcare workers awarded Freedom of City of Dublin

Dr Holohan has been the figurehead that has led Ireland's fight against Covid-19 from a medical perspective and was recognised for his efforts when awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin.

He was awarded the accolade after Dublin City Councillors unanimously passed a motion calling for him to be recognised for his efforts as chief medical officer.

He was conferred at the Mansion House and accepted the award on behalf of himself and all healthcare workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

Then Lord Mayor Hazel Chu said Dr Holohan and all healthcare workers were owed “an enormous debt” for their “immense effort and tireless work”.