As new academic year looms, universities are short of 30,000 beds for students

​Campuses have received three applications for each available bed, figures show

Universities have received almost 30,000 more applications than they have beds from students for on-campus accommodation in the upcoming academic year.

With little or no availability in the private rented market, it points to a severe student accommodation crisis when the new college year gets under way next month.

There are three applications for every student bed on university campuses, according to figures supplied by the colleges to the Department of Further and Higher Education (DFHERIS).

The difficult accommodation landscape for students, both on and off campus, is set out in a paper published today by Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

“Students face significant challenges in securing appropriate affordable accommodation to enable their participation in higher education,” it states.

It adds that “the level of rent being charged in the private rental sector is a significant barrier to higher education for the priority access cohort of socio-economically disadvantaged Irish students.”

An overview of publicly funded student accommodation is included in the paper on the cost of further and higher education, prepared annually ahead of the Budget by Mr Harris’ officials.

Universities currently have 15,251 student beds, with an extra 938 coming on stream in the academic year ahead, bringing the total to 16,189.

But demand is running at 29,773 ahead of availability, amid the growth in student numbers and severe lack of supply, and high costs, in the private rented market.

While there may be some duplication in the application figures as students hedge their bets on college offers, unmet demand is clearly running into many thousands.

First years are facing most uncertainty as, while universities reserve a quota of beds for them, many will be depending on a lottery after CAO offers are released to determine whether they get a campus bed.

Other options are private purpose-built student accommodation, also already heavily booked and expensive, the traditional private rented market, which is shrinking and increasingly unaffordable for students, and renting a room in a family home.

Renting a room in a family home is usually considered a last resort, but DFHERIS, colleges and student unions are pushing this option hard because of the squeeze elsewhere.

As an incentive, homeowners can earn €14,000 a year in rental income tax-free.

While Irish students have a strong tradition of staying close to home to attend college, with a 2022 survey showing 45pc live with their parents, others – whether Irish or international – struggle to find accommodation.

The problem has been exacerbated in recent years as the general housing crisis has worsened and rents have soared, with students finding themselves priced out of the market.

There is the additional problem of rental scams, with stories of students being ripped off.

Most students living away from home would prefer campus accommodation and the supply has been growing, although it continues to be well short of demand.

Up to now, universities have had to borrow or dip into their resources to fund student residences, and recent construction inflation has stalled many projects.

The DFHERIS cost of education paper notes the impact of Brexit and the Covid pandemic on construction costs, and the supply and affordability of student accommodation.

The price in the greater Dublin area to build a single room with an ensuite for a student is now running at more than €200,000, according to the paper.

Construction inflation has had had a significant impact on supply both within the public university sector and the private purpose-built student accommodation sectors, with a total of 12,500 units currently with planning permission not being activated, the paper states

It has compounded the accommodation headaches for students at the height of a general housing shortage.

It prompted a move by Government late last year to provide State funding, for the first time, to stimulate development of accommodation in publicly funded third-level colleges.

So far, up to €62m has been approved to support the provision of more than 1,000 student beds in four universities where projects had stalled, and more are in the pipeline.

Work is also under way with a view to allowing technological universities to borrow to fund student accommodation projects, which has not been permitted until now.

The DFHERIS paper also points to the possibility of a special accommodation fund for students who may need immediate financial assistance to access emergency accommodation,

The issue was raised by the Union of Students in Ireland, which told department officials that support from the existing Student Assistance fund (SAF) can take a number of weeks to be processed.

“It is acknowledged that some students may require financial assistance to access emergency accommodation due to extenuating circumstances, specially at the start of the academic year,” the paper states.

It costs such an initiative at €440,000.