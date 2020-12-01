As Ireland’s lockdown eases, our European neighbours are taking the opposite approach

We are not the only ones who will be “trying to get over” a very strange Christmas this year. In fact compared with many of our EU neighbours it could be termed “an open and shut case” – with Ireland largely open and many of our neighbours largely closed.

Here’s a sampler of what it will be like in the case of some of the other EU states.

BELGIUM: The 11.8 million Belgians had hoped the worst of the strict lockdown would end on December 13. But Prime Minister Alexander de Croo had already dropped a strong hint about no big change by warning the country could not undo four months of sacrifice in just four days of seasonal revelry.

So, all bars and restaurants will remain closed over the festive holiday. Households will be able to welcome only one extra guest over the holiday period. People living alone can invite two.

There will be no fireworks on New Year’s Eve and all kinds of travel are discouraged. Mr de Croo’s government are staking all on vaccines to change things in 2020 with plans to inoculate 70pc of the population. There’s even a suggestion that idle music festival organisers may be roped in to help organise mass vaccinations. The second Covid wave hit Belgium hard and overall there were almost 600,000 cases and 16,500 deaths.

FRANCE: The country has reported more than 52,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest pandemic death toll in Europe after Britain and Italy. That may be why, in a message of guarded hope last week, President Emmanuel Macron said restaurants, cafes and bars must stay shut for indoor service until January 20.

There was some easing of a tough lockdown with “non-essential” shops reopened in France last Saturday. Museums and cinemas will re-open on December 15.

There was some irritation the easing of rules for religious services limited numbers to a maximum of 30. The country’s highest court ruled on Sunday that Prime Minister Jean Castex must propose changes within three days.

GERMANY: Like Belgium, there were hopes the mini-lockdown, which closed pubs and restaurants but allowed mainstream shops to open, would end as planned yesterday. Instead Chancellor Angela Merkel reached agreement with the 16 regional government leaders, who have a big say in such matters, to extend the regime until December 20.

The rules on meetings were tightened. In November the maximum was 10 people from two households but this was halved to five people.

Germans are now looking forward to an easing of the rules over the Christmas holiday allowing family and friends gather and celebrate. As in November, up to 10 people will again be allowed meet, not counting children. The easier rules will last until January 1 but more restrictions are expected to resume in 2021.

The ban on traditional Christmas markets has been a huge loss and cost billions in tourist revenues.

POLAND: Another EU country which had a bigger problem than many others. But by now the shops have been reopened to protect hundreds of thousands of retail jobs.

But Poles will only be allowed to celebrate Christmas with immediate family. A cap of five people being invited has been announced. The designate “senior hours” of 12 noon to 2pm to allow safer elderly shopping is to be suspended from December 24.

SPAIN and ITALY: They were constantly in the headlines in March and April as the virus raged. The Spanish government has said i tis working on special plans but nothing has yet been officially revealed with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warning about keeping distance and avoiding hugging elderly relatives.

Journalists have offered a sneak preview of government thinking with a re-opening of seasonal travel and outdoor markets being permitted. The current 11pm curfew may be extended to 1am for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve with a maximum of six home invitees for those celebrations.

Key questions for Italy remain whether the current ban on regional travel will be eased as infection rates vary widely between many provinces.

Governments in Hungary, Portugal and the Netherlands have all also said they were considering special rules for the Christmas holiday season. But they have yet to announce specific steps.