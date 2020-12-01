| 4.7°C Dublin

As Ireland’s lockdown eases, our European neighbours are taking the opposite approach

A drive-through Christmas market in Germany Expand

John Downing Twitter

We are not the only ones who will be “trying to get over” a very strange Christmas this year. In fact compared with many of our EU neighbours it could be termed “an open and shut case” – with Ireland largely open and many of our neighbours largely closed.

Here’s a sampler of what it will be like in the case of some of the other EU states.

BELGIUM: The 11.8 million Belgians had hoped the worst of the strict lockdown would end on December 13. But Prime Minister Alexander de Croo had already dropped a strong hint about no big change by warning the country could not undo four months of sacrifice in just four days of seasonal revelry.

