As HSE investigates death of four-year-old, what is strep A, what are the symptoms, and why is it killing adults and children?

After nearly three years of focusing on the Covid-19 virus, it is now old infections that seem to be causing most worry.

High levels of RSV and rising cases of flu are a concern, and the latest to result in anxiety is strep A infection.

The HSE is investigating the death of a four-year-old child here which could be linked to the invasive form of strep A.

The child is from the north east and Dublin area health region.

A five-year-old girl in west Belfast has already died from an invasive form of strep A this week, and there have been eight deaths in children in Britain in recent months.

Here, two adults have died from the severe form known as iGAS and there has been an increase in cases among children.

What do we know about Strep A and what should adults and parents look out for?

Common bug

Strep A is a common bug which can cause symptoms including a sore throat, fever and minor skin infections.

In most cases, people can be treated with antibiotics and make a full recovery.

The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.

Infections caused by strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.

‘Flesh-eating disease’ and can occur if a wound gets infected

While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness.

Severe infection

The bacteria can cause a life-threatening illness known as invasive group A streptococcal (iGAS) disease in rare cases.

Anyone with high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea should seek urgent medical help.

Invasive group A strep disease happens when bacteria have invaded parts of the body, such as the blood, deep muscle or lungs.

Two of the most severe, but rare, forms of invasive disease are necrotising fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.

Necrotising fasciitis is also known as the “flesh-eating disease” and can occur if a wound gets infected.

Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome is a rapidly progressing infection causing low blood pressure/shock and damage to organs such as the kidneys, liver and lungs.

Sixteen cases of iGAS so far this year have been in children.

Cases in Ireland

Invasive group A streptococcal, or iGAS, is the serious form and is a notifiable disease in Ireland.

Two deaths from iGAS have in adults over 55 have been reported this year and there has been a rise in cases in children. However, levels are still below pre-pandemic levels.

The most recent figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that there have been 55 cases here up to the end of November, compared to 33 for the same period last year.

Other worrying signals to look out for are a dry nappy for 12 hours or more or other signs of dehydration

The most recent annual report from the HPSC for 2018 showed 136 cases of iGAS reported, including eight deaths. It found iGAS was more common in young children and older adults.

The peak month for notifications was May followed by April, January and July.

Twenty-eight of the patients had to be admitted to intensive care and 30 required surgical intervention.

How it spreads

The bacteria are spread by contact with an infected person or by contact with infected skin lesions.

Bacteria can be passed from person to person by close contact such as kissing or skin contact.

The risk of spread is greatest when somebody is ill, such as when people have strep throat or an infected wound. It can also be passed on through coughs and sneezes.

Some people can have the bacteria present in their body without feeling sick or showing any symptoms of infections, and while they can pass it on, the risk of spread is much greater when a person is unwell.

Seeking medical care

Parents are urged to seek medical care for a child if they are not feeding, or eating much less than normal.

Other worrying signals to look out for are a dry nappy for 12 hours or more or other signs of dehydration.

They should see a doctor if their baby is under three months and has a temperature of 38C, or is older than three months and has a temperature of 39C or higher.

Other red flags are if the child is very tired or irritable.

With most viral infections there can be a fever for up to five days and then often it settles. If there are high fevers again a couple of days later, then it is probably a secondary bacterial infection.

Early signs of iGAS include high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body, redness at the site of the wound, vomiting or diarrhoea.

Emergency care

Parents should seek emergency care if a child is having difficulty breathing, such as grunting noises or tummy sucking in under the ribs, pauses in breathing, blue colour to their skin, tongue or lips, or if they are floppy and will not wake up or stay awake.