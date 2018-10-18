THE Arts Council is having to “pay on the double” to cover the cost of grants totaling €196,000 that were lost when a company tasked with administering them went bust.

Arts Council has to pay €196k in grants 'on the double' after company goes bust

The Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) heard that the grants were due to go to organisations in the film sector before the outside agency went into liquidation.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly said the situation – which is outlined in Arts Council financial reports set “alarm bells” ringing.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said: “It’s quite extraordinary that that the Arts Council gave a third party €196,000 that was intended for beneficiaries in grants that they never got because the company went bust.”

Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy said the Arts Council is “effectively undertaking to provide replacement funding”.

He said the company had been administering the grants scheme and the Arts Council became aware in March this year that 2017 grants had not been paid to the intended beneficiaries.

The company went into liquidation shortly afterwards and the Arts Council had “no realistic prospect of recovering” the €196,000.

He said the Arts Council generally pre-funds organisations and it is now reviewing its controls over funding outside organisations, in particular where the money is provided in one tranche.

It also plans to review its processes for assessing the financial viability of grant-funded organisations.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy asked how many beneficiaries had been in line for the funding.

Mr McCarthy said a small number of organisations were in line to get the funding, perhaps eight to ten.

He said it was an unusual situation where the grant funding given to the company was intended to be forwarded to other organisations, in this case in the film sector.

“There was a scheme put in place and it was felt these individuals were best placed to process the applications within the framework set in the scheme,” he said.

Ms Connolly said: “Alarm bells ring here now for me when I hear this” and asked: “How does an administrative body go into liquidation?”

She also said: “It’s difficult to sit here and listen to this with Arts organisations struggling on the ground.”

PAC chairman Seán Fleming said the committee will write to the Arts Council seeking further details, including the name of the organisation that went bust.

He added: “They paid the company that went bust and they’re now paying it a second time.

“The grant fund programme is down €196,000 for other people because they had to pay on the double for this.”

An Arts Council statement said that it had honored commitments made to film-makers that were due to receive grants in 2017.

It is continuing to pursue monies that had been allocated to the artists by the bust organisation through the ongoing liquidation process.

