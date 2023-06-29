Arts Council apologises after incorrectly telling 141 people they had been awarded grant worth €25,000

A spokesperson for the Arts Council has described the situation as “regrettable” and “disappointing”

The Arts Council has apologised to the affected artists.

The Arts Council has apologised for a “regrettable error” that led to 141 people being told they had been awarded a grant of €25,000.

A total of 141 artists who applied for the Next Generation Artists’ Award got an email yesterday notifying them they had been successful in their application.

This email had, however, been sent to these applicants in error, a spokesperson for the Arts Council said.

They described the situation as “regrettable” and “disappointing,” adding that a correction was immediately issued following the administrative mistake.

In a follow-up email, the Arts Council apologised to applicants who had received the email telling them they had received a €25,000 bursary to help further their artistic careers.

It had occurred due to a “human error on a system”, the spokesperson said, adding that it was “very disappointing” for both those at the Arts Council and affected applicants given the sum of the award.

The aim of the Next Generation Artists Award is to support a group of promising artists across all disciplines in the early stages of their career.

In a statement, the Arts Council said: “The Arts Council yesterday made a regrettable error.

“We issued letters to 141 applicants for the Next Generation Artists award, incorrectly indicating that an award would be granted.

“We then emailed all affected to inform them of our error and we apologised unreservedly.”

They added: “Our mistake has understandably caused upset and disappointment and, for this, we are truly sorry.

“We have now put in place additional checks for the issue of decision letters to prevent a repeat of this error.

"Supporting artists is a core goal of the Arts Council and we sincerely apologise to the artists that we let down on this occasion.”

The council said it can be reached by email “for any further questions or concerns”.