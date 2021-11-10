Arts Council and junior minister lodge objections against Cobblestone pub hotel development

The Arts Council has intervened in the row over the future of the Cobblestone pub stating that what is planned “would be a significant cultural loss to the city of Dublin”.

In a boost to campaigners’ hopes for the complete retention of the celebrated pub in Smithfield, the Arts Council along with a junior government minister have lodged objections calling for the 114 bedroom hotel plan for the site to be refused.

On Wednesday, Dublin City Council (DCC) confirmed that 717 objections have been registered against the proposal by Marron Estates Ltd to construct a nine-storey hotel over the protected structure of the Cobblestone pub.

There have been several large demonstrations in recent weeks against the proposed development over the pub at the top of Smithfield Square, which is renowned for its links to traditional music.

In a rare intervention in the planning arena, the director of the Arts Council, Maureen Kennelly, has told DCC that “the medium term closure - during construction - and likely reduction in the physical and social footprint of the Cobblestone pub and live music venue on completion would be a significant cultural loss to the Smithfield area and the city of Dublin”.

Ms Kennelly states that the Cobblestone “is an integral and long-established element of arts activity where it accommodates the practitioners and teachers of the traditional arts with exceptional impact".

She stated that “the growth and development of this influential touchstone for tradition is dependent on its location, integrating as it does with the social fabric of the city”.

Ms Kennelly stated that the pub’s successful and nurturing engagement with the arts community “has taken place over a period of thirty years and it is imperative that the physical and artistic infrastructure is not dismantled nor the established arts community displaced”.

Ms Kennelly further states that the Arts Council is of the view that the proposed development due to its scale, form and design “would result in significant adverse effects to the built and cultural heritage of Dublin city centre”.

In his objection, Minister for State for Heritage and Electoral Reform and Green TD Malcolm Noonan, told the council it is clear that the loss of the Cobblestone as a music and performing arts venue “is of deep concern to the whole community”.

Minister Noonan argues that DCC refuses planning permission “and prioritise the cultural, social vibrancy and character of the city of Dublin” .

An Taisce has also lodged an objection against the scheme. Its Dublin City Planning Officer, Kevin Duff, has stated that that the proposed development “represents major over-development” and should be refused planning permission pointing out that there are 2,000 hotel rooms completed, under construction and permitted for the area.

In an objection, former environment editor with The Irish Times, Frank McDonald, claimed what is planned from top to bottom is a “cultural travesty”.

However, a planning report lodged by McCutcheon Halley on behalf of the applicants states that the scheme has been designed to respond sensitively to the existing protected structures and will incorporate and adapt these buildings for new use, therefore creating new, modern elements which respect the site’s heritage.

McCutcheon Halley state that the scheme “will create a vibrant and attractive landmark building”.

The consultants state that the development of the hotel along with the addition of a new restaurant and retention of the Cobblestone pub “will contribute to the growth of Dublin as a global city of scale”.

A decision is due later this month.