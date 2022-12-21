Artisan food company Ispini gets royal seal of approval at Buckingham Palace business reception

Award-winning Co Down artisan cured meat producer Ispini is hoping to launch a new beer stick line into the pub trade next year after meeting a potential customer in King Charles at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Ispini, Irish for sausage, was among a select group of small businesses recognised at the event for its contribution to the economy.

Co-founder Jonny Cuddy, who runs the Ispini Charcuterie deli shop in Moira, attended the reception with Kieron Sawers from the well-known Belfast deli and Leona Kane of Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil.

Hosted by King Charles, other notable attendees included Prince Edward, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, retail guru Mary Portas, Dragons’ Den businessman Peter Jones, and Notonthehighstreet founder Holly Tucker.

Expand Close Jonny Cuddy is congratulated by Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s development committee, / Facebook

Jonny Cuddy is congratulated by Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's development committee,

Astounded when the invite arrived on his doorstep, Mr Cuddy said: “I was very honoured to go. It was a very surreal experience, to be able to walk up to the front gates and show your invite and be able to walk in.”

He was among 330 guests from firms across the UK invited to the reception and met King Charles and Prince Edward, as well as other business owners which may give him productive leads for his new salami and chorizo-style beer sticks for the pub and off-licence trades.

Mr Cuddy said wholesale trade has been strong this year, while festive retail trade is only picking up this week after a slow start, and that Ispini has seen little impact from Brexit and the protocol.

“Once you get your head around it, it’s business as usual,” he said.

Ispini’s route to recognition at Buckingham Palace has been a rapid one.

Mr Cuddy and his sister Janice only began curing meats in 2016 to increase the return from pigs on the family farm in Co Tyrone.

By the following year, Ispini had picked up the Great Taste Golden Fork for Best Charcuterie with its rosemary and thyme bresaola.

The award represented a major stamp of approval and “put us on the map”, said Mr Cuddy.

With its range of cured meats also including salami, chorizo, coppa and saucisson, Ispini has since attracted numerous awards from Great Taste, the Blas na hEireann Irish National Food Awards and British Charcuterie Awards.

Expand Close Ispini produce / Facebook

Ispini produce

While gaining listings across prestigious retail and foodservice outlets, including Michelin-starred restaurants, the sibling business partners went on to open a deli on Moira’s Rawdon Court in 2020.

It sells their own and other artisan meats alongside Irish cheeses, breads, condiments and provisions, including well-known local brands such as Ballylisk and Young Buck cheeses, Two Sisters Coffee, Neary Nogs chocolate and Irish Black Butter.

Congratulating Ispini on its recognition at Buckingham Palace, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s development committee, said: “It is wonderful to see a local business like Ispini receiving such widespread recognition. It is very well deserved and I wish them every success in the future.”