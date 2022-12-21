| 5.4°C Dublin

Artisan food company Ispini gets royal seal of approval at Buckingham Palace business reception

Leona Kane from Broighter Gold on her visit to Buckingham Palace with Jonny Cuddy of Ispini and Kieron Sawers

Alyson Magee

Award-winning Co Down artisan cured meat producer Ispini is hoping to launch a new beer stick line into the pub trade next year after meeting a potential customer in King Charles at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Ispini, Irish for sausage, was among a select group of small businesses recognised at the event for its contribution to the economy.

