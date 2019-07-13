Arthur Ryan - the legendary retailer who had a great eye for a product

It will be a very sad day for his loving family, friends and former colleagues, but it will undoubtedly turn into a massive celebration of the life and achievements of a man praised for being an incredibly astute leader of the market and one of the most intuitive fashion retailers there's ever been.

Ryan and wife Alma Carroll

And there will be stories.

The sheer wealth of fascinating stories about this multi-faceted man who watched the bottom line like a hawk.

When the Vietnamese Boat People and Bosnian refugees arrived in Ireland, he enquired what the company could do.

It was a huge personal tragedy when his son, Barry (51), his grandson, Barry Davis Ryan (20) and the young man's girlfriend, Niamh O'Connor (20) were swept out to sea in West Cork four years ago and drowned. Their anniversary on June 30 was always very difficult.

'Evening Herald' front page from 1969

As the Primark brand expanded successfully across Europe and the US, Arthur's philosophy was 'we have nothing to teach them, we have everything to learn'. Business, he said, was like "a jigsaw" and he thrived on putting it all together. The biggest compliment from customers was their trust. Philip Green, of the Arcadia Group, who was a good friend, recalled Saturday calls from Arthur who "probably walked more streets than anybody he knew in retail.

"He visits more stores, he is more knowledgeable, he's just got an insatiable appetite to know what's going on," he said in a documentary. Over the years, Arthur had many catchphrases including 'sell at the right price even if you bought at the wrong price'. He had pet-names for staff, such as 'Moses', while Don Tidey was 'the Bishop'.

Arthur could mimic any voice and had a great sense of devilment.

He once phoned a colleague on holiday and pretended to be the PA to the actor Gregory Peck. It was only on the second call before the penny dropped that it was Arthur playing tricks back in Mary Street.

By his own admission, Arthur was very emotionally involved with Mary Street, where Penneys opened in July 1969.

On the first Saturday, he looked out and saw a full-scale football match unfolding on the pavement. The first bit of retail action came about 12 to 15 weeks later.

There was a busker and, as Arthur recalled in his 2011 speech when he was presented with Business & Finance Outstanding Achievement in Business Award, "a busker means footfall, a busker means coins, it was a signal from Gabriel, we are getting busy. Buskers don't stand outside empty stores".

Describing the Penneys expansion, he told how the Derby store opened in 1974, followed by Bristol.

A few years later, "we hit Spain, and then it was all downhill", he told the audience with his characteristic sense of humour.

Paul Marchant, who took over the helm as CEO of Primark, described Arthur as "great fun to work with, hugely charismatic and a little mischievous at times".

Arthur, he said, had that gift to keep everybody in the business on their toes from HQ right down to the Saturday girl in a store. If the relationship between Arthur and Paul was 'a marriage made in heaven', he was also great pals with Mick McCarthy, Ireland's Captain Fantastic and captain of our World Cup side in the 1990s.

Arthur loved his sport but especially soccer, and at one stage, three members of the Penneys board had shares in his club, Millwall. Together Mick and Penneys raised a lot of money for charity and Mick regarded the retailer as both a friend and a mentor. George Weston, whose grandfather, Garfield, mentored the young Arthur as they walked the grounds of Barretstown Castle, has praised Arthur Ryan as "hugely engaged with his business more so than any other man I've ever met". Arthur never lost focus. People suggested they get into hardware, wine, restaurants, grade up and start selling £200 coats. But he regarded such a move as a debt trap, saying "they are not going to go and spend 200 quid on a coat because another 59 gets them to Lanzarote for two weeks".

Breege O'Donoghue, former executive director at Primark who was approached by Arthur in 1979 to set up a HR department, paid tribute to the wisdom of the "fantastic boss who was a crusader on value for the customer. Arthur was a great character. You couldn't but like him. He had a very fertile mind.

"The way I would describe the situation today is 'the tallest tree in the forest is felled'. Our hero is dead."

