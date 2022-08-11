Arthur Griffith profile: The architect of Irish independence – but who’s eclipsed in memory by Michael Collins

Arthur Griffith, described by James Joyce as “the little man with no neck,” certainly had enough gumption to stand up to British imperialism and to lay the foundations for an independent Ireland before his untimely death 100 years ago.

In truth Joyce long admired him (he is repeatedly mentioned in Ulysses, which shares its centenary with that of the State) and saw him from the earliest as an ardent advocate of “ourselves alone”.

The founder of Sinn Féin in 1905, Griffith saw a dual monarchy as a stepping-stone to independence, and argued for the Austro-Hungarian monarchy as an exemplar for a new, if interim, British-Irish axis.

His newspapers – a new title being set up as soon as one was suppressed or legally torpedoed – always had Irish statehood as their aim, and he advanced the Irish literary revival, even as others took it into the realms of a revived Celtic twilight.

Griffith in due course became the single most ardent advocate of Irish self-determination, indeed its ideologue and figurehead, such that he became head of the Irish delegation that attended the Treaty talks with the British after both sides had fought the War of Independence to a bloody standstill.

Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith on December 20, 1921, after signing the Treaty. Photo: Bettmann/Corbis



Yet somehow it is that Michael Collins has eclipsed him in memory of the Treaty and in the Nationalist psyche in general. The President of the Irish Government in 1922, Griffith’s early death that year was a tragedy eclipsed itself by the Collins assassination 10 days later.

Thus we have an imperfect understanding of the Boer War fighter, deep thinker, superb propagandist, far-seeing negotiator and patient builder of Irish identity. Controversy still rages over some anti-Semite references, sadly reflective of common attitudes of the time, that found their way into his early writings on the cause of labour versus capitalism – even if he quickly expunged such prejudice and numbered many Jews, such as the influential Michael Noyk, among his friends and strategic advisers.

The first leader of an independent Irish Government was born in humble Dominick Street in Ireland, descendant of the Welshman Griffith Griffith who had emigrated to America before hitting on a home in Ireland.

Indefatigable in his outpourings, Griffith began working life a printer before becoming a journalist. He joined the Irish Republican Brotherhood at an early age, and after two years in South Africa, returned to Ireland at the beginning of the last century to devote himself to his country’s cause.

The death certificate would give the cause of cerebral haemorrhage, a brain bleed brought on through overwork.

His creation of Sinn Féin proved to be the engine of independence, and he was accordingly arrested after the 1916 Rising, which the British saw as a Sinn Féin rebellion. He was released in 1919, then re-arrested in 1920, In 1921 he became Minister for Foreign Affairs, leading the negotiations with the British and arm-wrestling Lloyd George and Winston Churchill as Éamon de Valera stayed home. When Dev split over Griffith’s Treaty, Griffith became de facto President of the Free State with Michael Collins the head of the National Army.

Destiny intervened and Griffith died on August 12, 1922, at the age of just 51. Many felt he had been poisoned by the British, having been seen bleeding from the mouth, but the official death certificate would give the cause of cerebral haemorrhage, a brain bleed brought on through overwork.

Possibly the best example of his importance comes in a newspaper account of his funeral four days later — before the cult of Michael Collins banished his memory to an eternal, unjust backwater.

“The funeral of President Griffith to Glasnevin cemetery today was the occasion of a demonstration of public sorrow never before equalled in the history of Ireland.

“Realisation of the great calamity that has befallen the nation in the death of our greatest son attracted huge crowds, which lined the long circuitous route on either side — at once a demonstration of sympathy with the widow, her son and daughter, and an endorsement of the weight of the dead President’s life work.

“From an early hour this morning Dublin wore an aspect of solemn mourning that bespoke the presence of some great and overwhelming grief, which weighed upon and depressed the people. It was visible, not only in the great and the grave bearing of such other citizens as were abroad, but reflected in the silence of the streets, where all business establishments were shut down. And it could be felt in the very atmosphere.

“From an early hour, the churches in the city and suburbs were crowded with large congregations and fervent prayers were offered up for the repose of the soul of him whose death is so deeply and widely mourned, and to whose memory universal tributes has been paid today.

“The trains were running in the early hours and up to noon, but ceased from thence forward until two o'clock. Early in the forenoon large bodies of troops, headed by silent bands with muffled drums took up positions in places assigned to them in preparation for the starting of the funeral cortege.

“Large bodies of people who are anxious to secure positions of vantage also journeyed to places they had selected. The funeral promised to be one of the greatest manifestations of public sympathy ever witnessed in Dublin.

“There was an immense concourse of people in the vicinity (of the pro-Cathedral, where Requiem Mass was held). But the best order was maintained by the National troops on duty and members of the DMP (Dublin Metropolitan Police).

After the Mass and before the remains were removed, the congregation recited prayers for the repose of the soul of the dead President. The procession from the church was preceded by a cross borne by acolytes who were succeeded by the Archbishop, bishops and priests. The melancholy strains of Chopin's funeral march sounded from the organ.

The coffin was born by a number of Mr Griffith’s colleagues, including General (Michael) Collins who was in uniform.

The miles of the city streets through which the cortege passed were lined with tens of thousands of sympathetic spectators. For more than two hours before the Requiem at the pro-Cathedral the crowds began to gather, and from every converging street streams of people poured in and quietly took up positions along the footpaths.

Trains, trams, and motorbuses bought in large contingents, and by one o'clock so large had the gathering become that latecomers had difficulty in getting within viewing distance of the funeral.

The demeanour of the vast numbers was in keeping with the sadness and the solemnity of the event which they had come to witness, and deepest silence reigned as the remains of the great Irishman and patriot passed through to his last resting place.”

Griffith lies in Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin, a pillar marking the place; but broken at the top, symbolising a life cut short.

But what achievement was packed into half-a-century as we mark the lapse of twice that time since he took his deserved and august lodging in the annals of Irish history.

