Art collection of late Barney Eastwood expected to make up to €11m as it goes on sale next month

The art collection of the late bookmaker Barney Eastwood, which includes work by John Lavery and William Orpen, will go on sale next month in London.

It is expected that the collection, which contains over 30 pieces, could make up to £10 million.

The B.J Eastwood Collection: Important Sporting and Irish Pictures represents Mr Eastwoods deep interest in equestrian painting and Irish art.

An exhibition and view of the sale will take place in Christie’s London from July 3-9.

Pieces in the collection range from 19th century sporting pictures through to defining representations of Munnings’ oeuvre, to a group of Yeats’ illustrating key periods of his work.

Mr Eastwood was a bookmaker, boxing promoter and businessman. He won an All Ireland Minor Championship in 1948 with Tyrone and had a passion for greyhound and horseracing.

He was born in Northern Ireland in 1932 and passed away at the age of 87 in March 2020.

He started his collection in the mid-1970s and over time built an outstanding collection. A Summer Day by Jack Butler Yeats which was painted in 1914 is expected to sell for between £500,000-£800,000.

“BJ Eastwood was a very private man and the collection was intensely personal, acquired not for show or prestige but for the enjoyment of himself, his family and those close to him – it was the least ostentatious way of collecting and it was from the heart,” Charles Cator, deputy chairman of Christie's international comments said.

“I would like to think that he would be both proud of his remarkable achievement in assembling all the superb works in this sale, and perhaps a little amused to see the dispersal of his collection take its richly deserved place in the roll-call of the great collection sales that once inspired him to start his own’.