'Arson' forces out mother and daughters from home

A mother and her two young daughters have been forced out of their brand new Dublin home due to an arson attack.

Toni Reid and her daughters Ruby (9) and Indi Mullen (5) happily posed for photographs alongside Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy last month when they became the first family to avail of a new State housing scheme.

The delighted family, who had been living in hotels for the past two years, were the first to secure a home under the State's new Repair and Leasing scheme. It allows local authorities to enter into long-term leases with property owners in exchange for a grant of up to €40,000 to bring vacant residential properties up to standard.

But the family were made temporarily homeless again after a fire - which gardaí believe was intentionally set - gutted the entrance hall and caused substantial damage to the semi-detached home in Ballyfermot early yesterday morning. Gardaí last night confirmed they were treating the incident as a case of suspected arson.

Toni Reid pictured with the key to her new Repair and Lease Scheme home. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Fortunately, Ms Reid and her daughters were not at home when the fire broke out around 1:30am. Ms Reid was too upset to talk about the incident when contacted yesterday. However, a spokesman for the Peter McVerry Trust, which has been working with the family, said they have been re-housed with the charity and may not return to their new home.

