Arrests in Garda probe into alleged €86m 'Ponzi scheme'

Fraud squad detectives have made three arrests as part of a massive investigation into an alleged €86m 'Ponzi scheme'.

The middle-aged male suspects were detained at Irishtown garda station in Dublin where they were quizzed by specialist officers before being released without charge.

The Dublin company at the centre of the case is Custom House Capital (CHC) and gardaí believe there are hundreds of victims in the case, including high-profile judges - and they have received official criminal complaints from over 20 victims.

"In 2011, irregularities arose in Custom House Capital (CHC) and as a result, a Garda investigation has been ongoing, examining investments from 2006 to 2011 estimated to be worth over €650m," a senior source said.

"Irregular transactions totalling over €86m were identified as part of a complex conspiracy to defraud and deceive clients into where their funds were actually invested. As a result of the investigation, three arrests have been carried out. All three were released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP."

All those arrested are well known Dublin businessmen and they met gardaí "by appointment" at the station.

Some of CHC's investors lost all of their life savings following the collapse of company, which was one of Ireland's most exclusive boutique finance firms until it was investigated by the Central Bank and placed into administration in July 2011.

The case is being probed by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

In August 2013, gardaí told the Central Bank to suspend its investigation into the collapse of CHC, which set the scene for criminal charges being brought in the case.

CHC collapsed in October 2011 after High Court inspectors uncovered the "systematic and deliberate misuse" of more than €56m of assets and cash belonging to clients of the firm.

Around the time of its collapse, a High Court judge described CHC as "a sort of Irish Ponzi scheme".

