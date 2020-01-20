Arrests imminent over killing of popular student at party
Arrests are expected soon in the investigation into the killing of popular student Cameron Blair.
Gardaí have interviewed three youths who had gained entry to a house party despite being uninvited, as well as others at the party, and are now cross-referencing details supplied during those interviews.
A number of photographs taken at the student party on the Bandon Road in Cork last Thursday are also being examined.
Investigators believe Cameron (20), a second-year engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology, from Ballinascarthy, west Cork, died after he was slashed in the neck with a blade after three people who had been told to leave the party arrived back at about 9.20pm.
A boxcutter-type blade was found near the scene and is undergoing analysis to determine if it might have been used in the fatal attack on Cameron.
The three youths who allegedly gate-crashed the party are not students at Cork Institute of Technology and they were not friends with the students at the party.
Sources said a row broke out inside the house after they arrived and were told to leave, but they returned shortly afterwards and a second row developed.
They said that Cameron was attempting to act as a peacemaker and defuse the tensions when he was slashed in the neck.
He then stumbled out into the street before collapsing and his friends raised the alarm.
Paramedics battled to save him and he was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he died a short time later.
One of the three young men who had fled the scene on Bandon Road was spotted by gardaí a number of streets away from the party as they were responding to the frantic 999 calls.
A second man agreed to a voluntary interview with investigators the following day and the third youth spoke with officers last Friday.
It is understood cautioned statements were taken from all three youths.
However, a decision was taken to hold off on making arrests until gardaí are confident of charging a suspect.
