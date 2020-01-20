Arrests imminent over killing of popular student at party

Arrests are expected soon in the investigation into the killing of popular student Cameron Blair.

Gardaí have interviewed three youths who had gained entry to a house party despite being uninvited, as well as others at the party, and are now cross-referencing details supplied during those interviews.

A number of photographs taken at the student party on the Bandon Road in Cork last Thursday are also being examined.

Investigators believe Cameron (20), a second-year engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology, from Ballinascarthy, west Cork, died after he was slashed in the neck with a blade after three people who had been told to leave the party arrived back at about 9.20pm.

