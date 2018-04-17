Arrests and cash seized in Dublin as part of investigation into drugs link to Australia
Six people were arrested and approximately €250,000 was seized during raids in the greater Dublin area this morning.
The operation was conducted as part of ongoing investigations into money laundering activities of a criminal organisation suspected of drug trafficking offences in Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
The planned searches were carried out by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau at a number of addresses.
Six people, five men aged 27 to 31 and one woman aged 24, were arrested on suspicion of Money Laundering offences.
They are currently detained at various Dublin Garda stations under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 and Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations said; "This is further evidence of the enhanced level of co-operation that An Garda Síochana, and Special Crime Operations in particular, have engaged in, in recent times with a view to tackling the organised crime gangs that operate at an international level.
"This investigation is supported by the other Bureaus within Special Crime Operations, local Detective Units from the DMR North Division and the Australian Federal Police."
Online Editors