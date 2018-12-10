Arresting read: Taoiseach hails NYPD book as a 'work of art'

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar described a photography book depicting 24 hours in the life of a New York city cop as “not just a book, but almost a work of art”.

‘NYPD’ by Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren, took two years to complete as he gained access to the force that had never previously been afforded.

Mr Condren said that the book is a 24-hour look into life in the NYPD – beginning at dusk and ending with a wave from the Statue of Liberty at night. He said the whole experience was “really fast paced”.

“If you want to get the pain in your gut or the adrenaline, that would be going to gun calls, chasing, going in the doors at 6am,” he added.

Speaking at the launch at the Guinness Storehouse tonight, Mr Varadkar spoke about the great connection between Ireland and the NYPD and said Mr Condren has “an artist’s eye” when it comes to capturing the humanity of a given moment.

“This was more than a labour of love... it was an opportunity to say thank you to the men and women of the NYPD who protect and serve all those who live in that great city, as well as all of those who visit it,” the Taoiseach said.

Online Editors