Arrested man suspected of hiding €75k from €1.1m fraud in his bank account 

A man who was arrested today by fraud squad detectives is suspected of allowing €75,000 from a €1.1 million alleged fraud to be stored in his bank account.

The suspect was arrested in Dublin this morning and is currently being held at Terenure Garda Station.

He is the third man to be arrested in the long running investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

In March and April, two brothers were arrested and questioned before being released without charge in the investigation into the massive fraud from a Dublin based multinational consulting and accountancy firm.

The investigation follows a complaint made by the Dublin based company to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) in December.

A 34-year-old former employee of the company is at the centre of the investigation, he was arrested in March. A number of week later his 28-year-old brother was arrested for money laundering in relation to “hiding some of the money which was fraudulently obtained”, according to a senior source.

It is suspected that the former employee had been “overclaiming expenses” and altering documents to support these false claims over a two year period.

The foreign national who is based in Lucan, west Dublin, is suspected of using the stolen funds to buy a property and is also suspected of sending money abroad.

A sum of €30,000 was also frozen in an account linked to the arrested man.

“This was an internal fraud that was uncovered by the company itself in the first instance. No clients of the company have been effected by this,” a senior source said.

The company employs over 2,000 people in Ireland and tens of thousands across the world.

Gardai announced details of the arrest operation this morning.

“Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have this morning, Monday 24th May, 2021 arrested a man (early 30s) following allegations of theft at an accountancy firm between 2019 -2020,” a spokeswoman said.

“The arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation following a complaint made by the accountancy firm relating to false claims for expenses by an employee, in excess of €1,000,000.

“The man was arrested this morning and he is currently detained in Terenure Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“This is the third arrest made as part of this investigation. Investigations are ongoing,” she explained.