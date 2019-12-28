Gardaí have confirmed that an individual has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of pensioner Rose Hanrahan in Limerick city.

Gardaí have confirmed that an individual has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of pensioner Rose Hanrahan in Limerick city.

Arrest made in connection with murder of OAP

The 78-year-old widow was killed in her own Thomondgate cottage in December 2017 during a suspected botched burglary.

It is understood that "a person" has been arrested overseas in relation to Ms Hanrahan's death.

"Gardaí are aware that an individual has been arrested on a European Arrest Warrant," a Garda spokesperson told the 'Limerick Leader'.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In