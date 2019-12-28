News Irish News

Saturday 28 December 2019

Arrest made in connection with murder of OAP

Victim: Rosie Hanrahan
Victim: Rosie Hanrahan
Stock photo
Ian Begley

Ian Begley

Gardaí have confirmed that an individual has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of pensioner Rose Hanrahan in Limerick city.

The 78-year-old widow was killed in her own Thomondgate cottage in December 2017 during a suspected botched burglary.

It is understood that "a person" has been arrested overseas in relation to Ms Hanrahan's death.

"Gardaí are aware that an individual has been arrested on a European Arrest Warrant," a Garda spokesperson told the 'Limerick Leader'.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"No further information is available at this time," the Garda spokesperson said.

This is the first arrest in the investigation which has been led by gardaí at Mayorstone garda station.

Irish Independent

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News