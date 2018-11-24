An arrest has been made in connection with the death of an Irishman in Queen’s, New York City, on Thursday.

Arrest made in connection with death of Irish man in New York

The arrested man, who is also understood to be an Irish citizen, was charged with assault and is due to appear in courts later today, according to a New York Police Department spokesperson.

Danny McGee (21) from Drumlish, Co Longford passed away on Thursday after an alleged one-punch attack outside Gaslight Bar in the Sunny side area of Queens, shortly before 4am that morning.

The alleged assault was reported 03:47am on Thursday. Mr McGee was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

Mr McGee’s death has come as a shock to his friends and family. He was a former GAA and soccer player and was described as a ‘true gentleman’ by his former soccer club, Gaels United.

"We are all shocked and sad to hear of the untimely death of Danny McGee. Danny played with our club for many years and we are shocked to hear of his passing," a spokesperson for the club said yesterday.

The club cancelled all games this weekend as a mark of respect to the family of the deceased.

It is understood that Mr McGee had been living in New York City for a year.

The Department of Foreign Affairs stated last night that they were providing consular assistance to the family of the deceased.

Online Editors