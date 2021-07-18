Around one in ten new Covid-19 cases related to travel since the end of June

Around one in ten new Covid-19 cases are related to travel since the end of June, as people started returning to EU holiday spots.

Niamh O’Beirne, the HSE’s national lead for testing and tracing, said there has been an increasing number of cases in the last few weeks, even ahead of unrestricted travel opening up tomorrow.

Ms O’Beirne told Gavan Reilly on Newstalk’s On the Record: “We are seeing an increased number of people with a travel history in the last 14 days, particularly from some of the holiday locations in Europe.

“We have also got about 10pc of cases now which have a travel history.”

Ms O’Beirne told how the number of cases linked to travel had actually doubled in recent weeks.

She added that cases linked to travel and the workplace, had the highest numbers of close contacts.

She said test centres have been very busy in recent weeks, with record numbers attending.

Friday was the busiest day with 15,000 community tests carried out.

“If you look back at last summer, we would have had 10 close contacts in July.”

She recommended people record their close contacts and supply them to the HSE, if they should test positive, to ensure all details enter the system.

It would be, she added, “impactful” to ensure everyone was traced and tested.

And she said it was vital in this “critical period, in this wave, to stop onward transmission, to ensure close contacts do reduce their movements.”

This system and the public’s cooperation was the best way to “see how it (Covid) is spreading.”

She confirmed antigen testing would be utilised for close contacts as soon as the system runs out of PCR capacity.

“What we will do is we will start by moving people who are close contacts out of the swabbing system and into the antigen self-swab,” she said.

She added that close contacts will be asked to take four not-detected tests before ending their period of restricted movement.