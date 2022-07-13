Around 6,700 abortions in Ireland last year as Minister for Health warns over low level of reporting by medics

Approximately 6,700 abortions were carried out here last year – but the real figure is unclear because not enough GPs and hospitals are meeting their obligation to report each termination to the Minister for Health.

The Department said today just 4,577 terminations were officially notified.

The approximate figure was released by the Department of Health although its third annual report on the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018, laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas.

The Department of Health said it had to contact the HSE to do a trawl of doctors and hospitals because notifications were clearly too low.

The number of notified abortions in 2020 was 6,577 and in 2019 came to 6,666.

“The overall notifications reported are substantially lower than observed in the first two annual reports. In the preparation of the 2021 Annual Report, the Department identified the lower number of notifications received compared to previous years,” the department said.

“In response, the Department engaged with the HSE to assess the level of confidence in overall notification numbers. Figures received from the HSE indicate that approximately 6,700 termination of pregnancy second consultation claims for reimbursement were made under the Primary Care Reimbursement Scheme (PCRS).

“Following these engagements, it is reasonable to conclude, based on the information available, that the number of terminations of pregnancy notified to the Minister is substantially lower than the number of terminations carried out in 2021.

“The Minister has a statutory obligation to report the figures notified to him. This obligation has been fulfilled. However, in the interests of openness and transparency, the Minister wishes to highlight this matter alongside the publication of the 2021 report.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly added: “It is fully acknowledged that 2021 was an enormously challenging year for our healthcare services, not least in general practice, including dealing with the incredible challenge posed by wave three of Covid-19, the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine as a priority public health intervention, the management of the lasting impacts of Covid-19 and the system-wide impacts resulting from the cyber attack in May 2021.

“Notwithstanding this, all medical practitioners who carried out terminations of pregnancy in 2021 are requested to review their records and paperwork as a matter of priority and submit any outstanding notifications to me in line with the normal process.”

The report showed that of the 4,577 abortions notified some 4,513 were early medical terminations up to 12 weeks.

Another 53 were cases of fatal foetal abnormality, nine involved risk to the health of the mother and two were where the mother’s life was in danger.

A study from Trinity College earlier this week highlighted the difficulties faced by some pregnant women who seek a termination for a fatal foetal abnormality but find they fall outside the very strict criteria.

November, January and December last year were the highest months for abortions, with May and June the lowest.

Dublin had the highest number, at 1,618, and Leitrim the lowest, with 22. Other counties with low numbers included Roscommon, Longford, Laois and Carlow.