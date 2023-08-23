Around 5,000 workers in vital health services across the country set to ballot on strike action

Workers in state-funded community and voluntary sector organisations are expected to begin voting on September 4

Up to 5,000 workers in vital health services across the country are set to ballot on strike action in the coming weeks following the collapse of pay talks.

Staff at Cheshire Ireland, Ability West Galway, Western Care Mayo, St Joseph’s Foundation in Cork, St Lukes Home in Cork, the Cobh Centre community hospital, and Co Action in west Cork will be balloted.

Workers at Kerry Parents and Friends and Trinity Community Care in Dublin will also be balloted according to a Siptu Health Division update that was sent to members yesterday.

The message said unions will ballot members in several state-funded Section 39 agencies for industrial and strike action.

It said there had been a breakdown of talks between government departments and unions on “pay justice” for the Section 39 sector.

“We intend to commence the ballot on the week beginning on September 4,” it said.

“It is important for members in all Section 39 agencies to support those taking action in pursuit of pay justice in the sector.

“This campaign may need to be escalated in the coming weeks and months.”

The health unions, led by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, walked out of talks at the Workplace Relations Commission last month.

They said they got a “derisory” pay offer of 5pc during the talks.

Kevin Figgis, Siptu health divisional organiser, said at the time if a huge recruitment and retention crisis continues, services will be shut down and the HSE will then have to step in to provide the services.

The unions’ Section 39 members are not HSE employees but their employers are funded by the health service.

They are demanding that a link between their members’ wages and public servants’ pay that used to exist be re-established.

They claim there is a 10pc pay gap between them that is feeding a recruitment crisis.

Their members work in a variety of health service roles, in professional, clinical, clerical and administrative grades.

A Department of Health spokesperson said its officials and officials from the Department of Children, Equality, Integration and Youth, the HSE and Tusla attended talks with unions at the Workplace Relations Commission in recent months.

She said the process culminated in an offer being made “in line with those accepted by community and voluntary staff in other sectors”.

The spokesperson said the offer amounted to a 5pc increase in funding for pay from November this year, with 3pc backdated to April last.

She said it included a commitment to re-engage with trade union representatives following the next public sector pay agreement.

“This offer was not accepted by trade union representatives,” she said.

“It is disappointing that their members were not afforded the opportunity to vote on whether they wished to accept the 5pc increase in pay funding, and that the unions have instead elected to ballot for industrial action.”

She said any such action would impact negatively on people who rely on these services.

The spokesperson said the Department of Health urges all parties to work on resolving any disputes through the appropriate forums, and to uphold industrial peace in the interests of people who use the health service.