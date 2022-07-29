Around 40,000 passengers have flights departing Dublin Airport cancelled by airlines this month

Around 40,000 people have had their travel plans disrupted this month as 240 flights supposed to depart Dublin were cancelled.

As travel chaos continues across the continent this summer, it has emerged hundreds of flights due to depart Dublin Airport were cancelled by airlines in the past four weeks.

The cancellations were performed by various airlines and were not connected to any security delays at Dublin Airport.

Two flights scheduled to leave the airport this weekend have been cancelled, to Dusseldorf and Chisinau, according to Dublin Airport’s Live Departures.

Ryanair, when asked how many flights from Dublin it has been forced to cancel in recent months, did not provide figures but said it is now operating a “full schedule” of 3,000 daily flights across the continent.

This was, Ryanair said “unlike many other airlines who have failed to plan adequately for the return of travel post Covid”.

Ryanair said it has faced “very minimal disruption” in recent months and that this was not in their control, but rather down to Air Traffic Control and airport staff shortages across Europe.

Aer Lingus did not respond to requests for information on how many flights it has cancelled from Dublin Airport.

An Oireachtas Transport Committee this week heard more than 4,200 passengers are still to be reunited with their lost luggage which is currently stuck at Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus and Sky Handling Partners (SHP), who are responsible for the majority of the lost luggage housed at the airport, are working to return the baggage to passengers but are receiving approximately 800 newly lost bags every day on the ground in Dublin between them.

SHP director Darren Moloney admitted to the committee the company’s standards “have simply not returned to pre-pandemic levels”.

Gerard Kenny of SHP said one of the reasons its lost baggage numbers are so high is staffing issues at European airports and airlines resulting in some flights arriving with “no baggage loaded… at all”.

“Some airlines even choose on a daily basis which flights they’re not going to load because they too don’t have the resourcing capability. Thankfully we haven’t had that out of Dublin, to my knowledge, certainly not from ourselves.

“But it means that it’s like trying to climb a sand dune at the moment in Dublin – as soon as we start to make some progress through baggage, another aircraft could come in missing 60 bags or missing all of its bags, potentially.”

The committee also heard "hundreds of thousands" of euro have been paid out so far to people who missed flights due to delays at Dublin Airport at the start of the summer.

In May, lengthy queues at security screening areas caused by unusually high staff absences resulted in 1,400 people missing their flights and prompted criticism from Government ministers, politicians and members of the public.

Dublin Airport is compensating those who were left out of pocket as a result. TDs and senators were told that more than 75pc of claims have "either been closed out or are at an advanced stage of processing".

