Around 298,000 people to get pandemic jobless payment arrears

AROUND 286,000 people on the pandemic unemployment payment will get arrear payments worth €129m today.

The arrears are being paid ahead of a €390m Christmas bonus payment to over 1.6m social welfare recipients next week.

This includes 311,270 people on the pandemic unemployment payment.

Those due arrears will get a message to their MyWelfare account.

Of those receiving the arrears, 110,448 are no longer in receipt the pandemic payment and will need to check their bank account or call into their post office.

The department said in a statement that some of the arrears arose because of an initial time lag in starting payments in some cases.

“During the month of March, the Department of Social Protection received and processed PUP claims equivalent in number to a three-year jobseeker claim-load,” it said.

Secondly, arrears may have arisen due when claims could not be processed due to incomplete applications or errors by customers.

The department is still examining records relating to less than 10,000 cases to see if any arrears are due and they will be paid later this month.

“I am particularly pleased that 286,000 people are receiving their arrears payment today, totalling over €129m,” said Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys.

“When you combine this with the €390m being paid out in the Christmas Bonus next week, you are talking about an injection of over half billion euro into the economy.”

This is on top of regular payments worth €103m to 351,424 people who are receiving the pandemic payment this week.

There has been a slight reduction in the number of people receiving the payment since last week.

There are now 351,400 claimants, 654 fewer than last week.

Another 203,172 people are on the Live Register, according to the latest figures for the end of October.

Accommodation and food services is the sector with the highest number of people on the payment, followed by the wholesale and retail trade and services including hairdressers and beauty salons.

