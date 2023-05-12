Around 200,000 people have dental phobia and are terrified of getting teeth fixed, ‘calming dentist’ says

Niall Neeson is known as the 'calming dentist' for his work to allay fears of anxious patients.

Around 200,000 people in the country have a “dental phobia” and may spend decades without getting their teeth fixed, despite suffering pain, it emerged today.

Dentist Niall Neeson told his colleagues that 4pc of the population have extreme fear but that 20pc have high levels of anxiety about a visit to the chair.

Mr Neeson, who practises in Boyne Dental and Implant Clinic in Navan, Co Meath, is now known as the ‘calming dentist’ because of his Instagram profile and work with nervous patients.

He told the annual meeting of the Irish Dental Association in Kilkenny today that “full-blown phobia can lead to complete avoidance even when a patient is in pain”.

“It can end up as a vicious cycle. They avoid the dentist and this inevitably lead to deterioration in dental health and can bring emotions of shame, guilt and embarrassment.”

It could affect people’s mental health confidence, social life and even job interviews, he said.

From needles to drills, patients can end up petrified of the dentist but the delay can leave them at risk of ending up needing more extreme treatment.

Fear of the dentist at its most extreme can affect people from all walks of life, he said.

A classic trigger can be a bad experience when younger and “we would often hear of harrowing stories that can be traumatic and stay with people over time”.

There can be a variety of reasons for developing the fear and it is not just about the memory of a previous traumatic visit, he added.

Everyone has their own unique background which they bring with them .

“They may need IV sedation and in other cases it might be a case of taking things nice and slowly and giving them space to re-build confidence.

With sedation, the drug is given bit by bit and it allows the anxiety to go. There may be some memory loss with it.

“The patient is still conscious. It is a wonderful tool to allow people to make progress. As they get accustomed to environment they can get to a point of dental care without sedation.”

He said: "Every week we have people attending for a check-up reaching that point .They are chuffed with themselves .

He said different people had different challenges and concerns.

“They can have a fear of being judged or lectured by us so it is important for us to send messages that we are here to help.”

The sound of the drill has long been a source of fear and although technology has made progress it is impossible to silence it.

“We might use headphones to dilute it .People might listen to their own music.”

He said patients could come in “shaking and sweating”. But if they were put in a normal chair and chatted to for about 10 minutes about managing their fear, they tend to settle.

The aim is to allay their fears and tailor the plan to the individual.

The biggest step is making an appointment and then getting inside the door of the dentist’s surgery.

“I have people coming to me from all corners of the country,” he said.

One woman in her forties had never been the dentist.

She traced her phobia to seeing her father coming out of the dentist’s surgery with blood on his face.

“She has made incredible progress and is a perfect example of someone whose life has benefitted from tackling her fear,” he added.