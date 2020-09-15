Around 1,500 taxi drivers take to the streets to protest in Dublin today

Around 1,500 taxi drivers are protesting in Dublin today for a “lifebuoy” from the Government to help the industry “stay afloat.”

The drivers are travelling from Parkgate Street, down the Quays, as far as Beresford Place and on over to Merrion Square.

Jim Waldron, from the National Private Hire and Taxi Association, told Pat Kenny on Newstalk:

“We need a lifebuoy to help the industry stay afloat, so people in the industry can keep working in the community.

“We are disappointed the Department of Transport had no provision for us, no thought for us.

“We want them to remember us, as they have not up to now.”

Mr Waldron said the taxi industry employs 26,000 and “it's falling apart at the seams.”

Taxi drivers had to be “recognised as people,” he added - stating that some were suffering with mental health issues, while also dealing with passengers who were struggling mentally.

While many had “already left the industry,” he added, due to the lack of work currently during the pandemic.

The Government had to be “more creative” he urged - stating it could help “create” work for drivers.

There had been a shortage of transport for schools and the HSE, he added, yet the Government had not thought to organise taxi drivers to take over this work.

Some drivers wanted to leave the industry but had been unable to due to financial commitments, he added.

He called on the Government to introduce a financial package for taxi drivers to help keep the industry operational.

And for a more stable wage subsidy package, as drivers were facing a “dilemma” whether to stay on the payment or go back to work, where they would “try to make more.”

The Government should stop issuing new driver plates, Mr Waldron added and help the industry instead.

While he also aired concerns the Green Party were seeking to have taxis removed from bus lanes.

Online Editors