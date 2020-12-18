Army Sergeant who fell to earth among those honoured at awards ceremony

“I had a hard landing” is how Sergeant Paul Halpin describes the parachute accident that almost led him to lose his life.

The elite Defence Forces army corporal, a senior member of the parachute display team the Black Knights, says he is happy to be used as an example for training on what can go wrong during a jump. He was seriously injured in a parachuting accident in Custume Barracks in Athlone in 2016.

Crashing to the ground, he struck a trailer and had to be placed in an induced coma after being airlifted to hospital. He suffered serious trauma to his head, breaking both legs, as well as several bones in his face. But he was back at his desk within months as the classic army ‘black humour’ and solidarity allowed him to make a full recovery.

Sgt Halpin received the overall award as Defence Forces Values Champion 2019 at a much-scaled-down ceremony in an aircraft hangar at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, Co Dublin. The awards celebrate the six values of respect, loyalty, selflessness, physical courage, moral courage and integrity that the Defence Forces herald as the bedrock of their organisation.

Normally held amid much pomp and ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin, this year the event was held in the shadow of two new – very shiny – army PC-12 aircraft, as heavy rain beat off the hangar, with a small number of guests seated two metres apart and no families present.

The award for moral courage went to Corporal Paddy Bradshaw from Raheny in Dublin, who recently returned from Syria. On November 19 2019 he was driving to work when he came upon a woman lying unresponsive on the road and immediately commenced CPR. It was the second time he had saved the life of a member of the public. Afterwards, concerned he would be late for parade, he drove home, swapped his car for a motorcycle – and still made it on time.

The award for Respect was given to Corporal John ‘Taffy’ Murphy of the Defence Forces HQ. Commandant Michael Cullen, from Naas, Co Kildare and recently returned from Western Sahara, was honoured for Integrity. Naval Petty Officer Daire Mulvenny from Whitehall in Dublin was honoured for his Physical Courage, after rescuing a teenage boy from drowning on a hot summer’s day in July 2019 in Ballincollig Regional Park.

Flight Sergeant Brian O’Keeffe from Offaly of the Flight Training School was recognised for Selflessness.

The award for Loyalty was shared by Regimental Sergeant Major, Philip Hayden, from Kildare, who retired in July with 42 years service, and Sgt Brendan Fennell from Ballyfermot in Dublin, who is one of seven brothers who have all served in the Defence Forces – with a total of 227 years service to the State between them.

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellett said he felt it was important that the awards go ahead this year. However he said he was sad the families could not be in attendance, explaining: “We all serve because of the sacrifice of our families” with children missing parents who are overseas. The Defence Forces has been ‘flat out’ in 2020, with ships used as testing centres and the army utilised in contract tracing and it has proved ‘quite a challenge’ to maintain its 14 missions in 13 countries, with currently 580 personnel overseas, the Chief of Staff said.

“But cometh the hour, cometh the organisation,” he added.

