Army drafted in to bring laptops and PCs to hospitals stricken by cyber attack

The HSE said this evening it has serious concerns about the implications for patient care following the criminal ransomware attack as it drafted in the Defence Forces to bring laptops and PCs to stricken hospitals across the country.

It said there is very limited access to diagnostics, lab services and historical patient records.

"Work continued today in assessing the impact and beginning to restore HSE IT systems following the criminal ransomware attack,” it said.

"IT systems across the health service remain temporarily shut down for security reasons, and the HSE is working with the National Cyber Security Centre, and with national and international experts including McAfee, to rectify this issue."

The HSE added: "Our priority is keeping our patients safe and maintaining essential care and support services. The shutdown of our systems is having an impact on some health services and this disruption is very likely to go well into this week."

It said the Defence Forces will now assist and support the HSE in the deployment of devices such as servers, desktops and PCs at locations nationwide. They will also provide operational support nationally to the HSE.

In an update on services it said services around the country are seeing impacts and disruptions, although many essential services are continuing.

People can check updates on services that are affected on the HSE website, which is being updated throughout the day.

"We have serious concerns about the implications for patient care arising from the very limited access to diagnostics, lab services and historical patient records

"Hospitals are working to get priority systems back online including radiology and diagnostic systems, maternity and infant care, patient administration systems and radiation oncology.

“The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has provided guidance to all clinicians on patient safety and priority focus while our services respond to this attack.”

It said services nationwide are assessing risk on an ongoing basis and putting in place new arrangements to maintain care and patient safety in hospital and community services.

Many health servicess are operating essential and urgent services, with the most common impact being seen in radiology and laboratory systems.

Hospitals and community services nationwide are seeing varied impacts, but all teams are responding with contingency arrangements, including redeploying staff, rescheduling some procedures and appointments, and adjusting processes as needed.

Vaccinations and Covid-19 test and trace are operating, without the GP referral system for testing, and people with symptoms may attend test centres without an appointment. These services have seen usual levels of attendance over the weekend.

Meanwhile the National Ambulance Service (NAS) is operating normally and all systems and services are working as usual. However NAS is seeing some impact in terms of patient flow as they handover patients to hospital services.

It said the Defence Forces will now assist and support the HSE in the deployment of devices such as servers, desktops and PCs at locations nationwide.

They will also provide operational support nationally to the HSE.

"We are currently in the assessment phase for many areas and in the early recovery phase for some. Overall there are four phases to this process. The four phases are containment, communication, assessment and recovery,” said the HSE.

"Good progress has been made today in St James’ and the Mater Hospitals in assessing their IT systems.

"Our priority is to bring back key patient care systems in line with clinical priority. This includes diagnostic imaging, laboratory systems and radiation oncology.

"We continue to work with the National Cyber Security Centre and the State agencies including An Garda Síochána and the Defence Forces.

"Operating teams are working 24/7 to resolve this situation in a planned structured response under the direction of a HSE national co-ordination centre,” it said.

There are approximately 2,000 IT patient-facing systems, each supported by infrastructure, multiple servers and devices. They are being put through a rigorous process of assessment and recovery in a controlled and structured way.

In addition there are 80,000 HSE devices which also need to be checked.

The IT system has grown and evolved over 30 years, and we are trying to bring it back online. Different sections will need to be brought back online in a structured, coordinated and safe way.

"We are also looking at interim solutions to get some servers back online in a proven safe way. Every voluntary hospital has been given a series of steps to get IT systems assessed and to identify a pathway to get them back up and running. The first step, which is underway, is checking to see whether their systems are clean,” said the HSE.

It is clear that data on some servers has been encrypted but the full extent of this is unknown at this point.