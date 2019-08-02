Army called as pipe bomb found in Dublin suburb

Gardaí have confirmed that a pipe bomb was found in a northside Dublin suburb.

Concerned residents contacted the gardaí after they found a suspicious object in the driveway of their home at Shanliss Walk in Santry, Dublin 9 at approximately 9am on Thursday morning.

The object consisted of a metal pipe and the area was evacuated.

The army's bomb disposal team were called to investigate the suspect device.

The team arrived onsite at 10.10am.

Access was cut off from the area and nearby buildings were evacuated.

"One improvised explosive device (IED) was identified, made safe and was removed for further examination," said an Irish Defence Force spokesperson.

The Defence Forces then left the scene at 12.10pm.

"Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána," the spokesperson added.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has called for more garda resources in the wake of the incident.

"This is the second incident this week that has taken place in the Santry community, I was recently informed that a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the area in a case of mistaken identity," he said.

He called on the garda Commissioner to allocate further resources to Ballymun and Santry Garda stations.

“I have spoken to many residents in the area and crime and the safety of the community is always one of the first topics that is raised with me. I share their concerns and I am willing to work with the Superintendent in Ballymun to secure any resources needed for the area but ultimately, this decision lies with the Garda Commissioner. Ballymun and Santry need action now," he said.

"I believe resources need to be given to these areas as soon as possible,” said Deputy Rock.

