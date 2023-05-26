Army Bomb Squad called as Tallaght Garda Station evacuated

The Army Bomb Squad has been called in after Tallaght Garda Station was evacuated this evening.

The Dublin station was evacuated and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested, gardaí confirmed.

The alert was sparked when a man who was brought to the garda station by local officers was found to have a bag with “contents of concern” in his possession.

“Members of An Garda Síochána on active patrol in the Tallaght area this evening, arrested a male. On arrival back at Tallaght Garda station an initial inspection of a bag in possession of the male has indicated contents of concern,” a garda spokesperson said.

“As a precaution the Garda Station has been evacuated and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested.”

Garda said the station is currently closed to the public and some road closures in the vicinity of the Garda station are in place.

“An Garda Síochána has no further information at this time,” the garda spokesperson added.

