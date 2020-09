The army's bomb disposal team is currently at the scene of a suspect device that was found in Crumlin, Co Dublin early this morning.

The suspicious device was discovered on Rafter's Avenue in Crumlin shortly after 9am.

The area is currently sealed off and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit are now at the scene.

Road diversions are currently in place on the Crumlin Road and Drimnagh Road.

More to follow...

Online Editors