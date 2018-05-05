Armed robber who fled hospital while being treated for injured testicles arrested by gardai after city chase

A serial armed robber who fled from gardai at a city hospital while being treated for injuring his testicles during a robbery has been arrested following another knife-point raid.

A serial armed robber who fled from gardai at a city hospital while being treated for injuring his testicles during a robbery has been arrested following another knife-point raid.

The Herald can reveal that the career criminal, a 32-year-old from the Drimnagh area, is the chief suspect in at least 12 armed robberies in the south Dublin area in recent weeks.

After being on the run from gardai for more than a week, he was arrested by armed units after robbing a terrified staff member of a store at knife point. Officers attached to Sundrive Road Garda Station were quizzing the crazed criminal last night over the latest armed raid, which happened at a store on St James's Road in Greenhills.

Gardai had been attempting to locate him since Tuesday of last week, after he had fled from a city hospital while under guard. He had been hospitalised after suffering a serious injury to his testicles following a robbery in Crumlin.

The serial raider had just targeted a store near the Walkinstown roundabout on Monday of last week, when alert local gardai spotted him at his Drimnagh home. He attempted to flee over the back garden wall of his home, but got caught on a barbed wired fence.

The thug suffered a serious cut to his genital area and required surgery at St James's Hospital. However, following the operation, he broke a window in the hospital and fled.

The criminal had not been seen by gardai for several days, until they were alerted to a robbery of a shop in Greenhills yesterday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a male threatening a member of staff at knife-point, before fleeing the shop with around €500.

Officers gave chase, and spotted the suspect being ferried from the scene by a female accomplice, who is 36 years old and from the Crumlin area. A chase ensued, and the garda helicopter was dispatched because of the erratic driving by the criminals.

They made their way to Seagull House flats, in Dolphin's Barn, and jumped out of the getaway car. The female getaway driver was arrested a short time later, but the armed male evaded gardai by running through the flats complex.

The suspect then jumped from a 15ft balcony leading to football pitches behind the flats. Armed gardai on patrol in the area as part of Operation Hybrid noticed the thug and gave chase. Following a short pursuit on foot, the suspect was arrested, and was last night being quizzed at Sundrive Road Garda Station. Detectives suspect he was involved in at least a dozen armed robberies over the last number of weeks.

They include four knife robberies in the Crumlin area, as well as five armed raids on the same shop near the Seagull House flat complex. He is also the chief suspect in a raid during which a garda patrol car was rammed as the robber attempted to flee the scene.

