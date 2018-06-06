Armed men let off gunshot during early morning robbery at M9 service station
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery at a service station off the M9 in the early hours of this morning.
The incident occurred at the Topaz filling station at Junction 5 Tinryland, Carlow at approximately 2:30am this morning.
Two men, one armed with a gun and the other with a knife, entered the filling station and let off a shot in the course of the robbery.
The men made off in a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf with a small sum of cash.
No one was injured during the incident.
The service area, just off the M9, is currently in "lockdown", according to KCLR FM.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone in the filling station or the surrounding area between 2:00am - 2:30am on 6th June 2018 to come forward with information by contacting Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 66220 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Investigations are on going.
Online Editors