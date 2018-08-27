Armed man hijacks car to rob Dublin off-licence

A man hijacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the car park of a Dublin shopping centre then drove it to a local off-licence before robbing it.

A man hijacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the car park of a Dublin shopping centre then drove it to a local off-licence before robbing it.

The incident happened on Saturday night in the suburbs of Firhouse and Ballycullen in south Dublin.

The man approached the driver’s side of the 2007 Daihatsu Terios in the car park of the Firhouse Shopping Centre at the junction of Firhouse Road and Ballycullen Avenue at 7.15pm.

He ordered the driver to get out of the car. “He threatened the male driver with what appeared to be a firearm and took the car from him, as well as his phone and a small sum of cash,” a garda spokesman said.

Fifteen minutes later, a man robbed Dwan’s off-licence in the Ballycullen shopping centre, two kilometres away. He entered the shop then threatened a male member of staff with what appeared to be a gun then escaped a short time later with a small sum of cash.

There were no reports of injuries in either incident.

While no arrests have been made, gardai in Rathfarnham are confident the raider will be identified from CCTV images recorded at the shopping centre and off-licence.

“He didn’t have his face covered all the time and there are many CCTV cameras at Ballycullen shopping centre that captured his image, including his face,” one source told Independent.ie.

Gardai carried out searches after the raid and the garda helicopter was launched to help in the sweep. The investigation is continuing.

The hard drive of the CCTV from the off-licence is being examined by security experts.

Herald