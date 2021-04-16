Armed gardai seize suspected firearms after two women threatened in carpark

Armed gardaí have seized suspected firearms and a bullet proof vest after two women were threatened in carpark by an armed man.

The incident happened in the Swinford area of Mayo on Wednesday and saw a man produce suspected firearm.

Local detectives carried out inquiries and a local drug dealer was identified as a chief suspect in the terrifying incident.

At around 11am this morning members of the Mayo crime unit, with the help of the armed support unit, raided a house in the town.

During the search a number of offensive weapons including an imitation shotgun and a bullet proof vest were discovered.

A kilo of a suspicious substance was recovered and gardaí believe it was mixing agent used for drug cutting.

The suspect, aged in his late 20s, was arrested for firearms offences and is currently being held at Ballina garda station.

Sources said the man is a suspect in the local drugs trade and has a number of previous convictions for the sale and supply of drugs.

“Gardaí do not believe this was a robbery of any sorts, more so an effort to frighten or intimidate the women.

“They were sitting in their car minding their own business when he knocked on the window and produced a suspected firearm.

“Thankfully, gardaí identified him and have made an arrest and seized items of evidential value,” a source said.

The suspect is being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and can be detained for a period of up to three days.

A garda spokeswoman said that members of the Claremorris Community Engagement area were also involved in the operation.

“During the course of the search Gardaí seized firearms and offensive weapons (subject to examination).

“Investigations are ongoing,” the spokeswoman added.

