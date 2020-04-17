| 10.1°C Dublin

Armed gardai on standby as 'up to 70 members' of Traveller family expected to travel from UK for funeral

A highly respected member of the Travelling community is understood to have died from Covid-19 complications this week

Ken Foy

Armed gardai will be monitoring whether a Traveller funeral tomorrow morning will be the focus of breaching strict coronavirus regulations and if violence could break out in the aftermath of it.

The funeral in north Dublin is due to go ahead after the death of a highly respected member of the Traveller community aged in his late 70’s who is understood to have died earlier this week from complications linked to Covid-19.

Senior sources expressed “grave concern” after gardai received intelligence that “up to 70 members” of the deceased man’s family were planning to travel from the UK to attend the funeral.