Armed gardai have raided two homes linked to a Lithuanian crime gang who are running grow houses across the country.

Armed gardai carry out house raids as part of Criminal Assets Bureau investigation

The operations, carried out this morning, are part of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB ) against the drug trafficking group.

As part of the investigation, CAB officers, assisted by the DMR Armed Support Unit, searched two residential homes in the Dublin 15 area.

"A quantity of financial documents, electronic storage devices and mobile telephones were seized," CAB said in a statement.

"The CAB investigation relates to a Lithuanian Organised Crime Gang involved in the sale and supply of drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses across the country," they added.

The gang are predominately based in the Blanchardstown area but a number of associates also reside in the north-inner city.

They have been a target for both local and national garda units and are suspected of using vulnerable young males from Eastern Europe to run their grow houses.

