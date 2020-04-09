Armed gardai attend scene of mass brawl after man suffers serious stab wounds

Armed gardai are at the scene of a mass brawl in Offaly which has left one man in hospital with serious stab wounds.

Violence broke out in the Arden View area of Tullamore shortly before 2pm this afternoon involving a number of people.

Up to a dozen men were involved in the incident, understood to be linked to a dispute between two families, during which weapons were used.

Footage of the brawl shows a number of men fighting and a second video shows one individual seriously injured on the ground.

One man, aged in his 40s, has since been brought to the Midlands Hospital with serious injuries.

It's understood he suffered stab wounds during the brawl but his injuries are not life threatening.

A large amount of gardai, including members of the Regional Support Unit (RSU), remain at the scene and a policing operation is continuing in relation to the incident.

A Garda spokesman said: "At approximately 1:40pm Thursday April 9th 2020, local Gardaí and the Garda Armed Support Unit responded to a public order incident in the Arden View area of Tullamore.

"A male believed to be in his 40's was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital with apparent stab wounds. His injuries are believed to be serious but not life threatening. Gardaí are currently still at the scene.

"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing. No further information is available at this time," the spokesman added.

