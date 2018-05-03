Armed gardaí rush to the scene of apparent assault

ARMED gardai rushed to a city centre street near Connolly Station this evening after a man suffered head injuries during an apparent assault.

ARMED gardai rushed to a city centre street near Connolly Station this evening after a man suffered head injuries during an apparent assault.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene on Talbot Street shortly after 6pm after a man claimed to have been attacked nearby.

Members from the Armed Support Unit (ASU), local gardai as well as paramedics from the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene. It is understood that the injured man said he was assaulted on the nearby Sheriff Street, before making his way to the Talbot Street area.

He was treated in an ambulance at the scene for a short period of time before being brought to hospital. A garda spokesman said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

An eye-witness told Independent.ie that the injured male appeared to have injuries to the back of his head, but that there was also blood coming from his mouth. A number of senior gardai also attended the scene, which is close to Store Street garda station who are investigating the incident.

Online Editors