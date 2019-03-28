Gardaí are trying to identify a gang of burglars who assaulted a family of five during a terrifying armed raid.

Gardaí are trying to identify a gang of burglars who assaulted a family of five during a terrifying armed raid.

Armed gang who attacked family of five 'may have believed there was gold in house'

One line that detectives are investigating is that the raiders targeted the house because they believed there was gold inside.

The aggravated burglary took place at 9.50pm on Tuesday in Sheen, near Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Up to four masked men armed with sledgehammers and screwdrivers broke into the property and threatened the family.

The father of the family, a businessman in his 50s, was attacked and suffered serious injuries.

His wife, aged in her 40s, and their children, aged between 12 and 15, were also assaulted but were not treated for serious injuries.

The father, who is a Pakistani national, remained in hospital last night having suffered a collapsed lung in the savage attack.

The businessman was "marched and beaten" around his home as the thugs demanded gold and money from the family. Items of jewellery and a sum of cash were handed over.

The man and his wife run a phone accessory store in Co Laois. It is understood that the gang fled after a teenage nephew of the family returned to the house and disturbed them.

Gardaí carried out forensic examinations and searches near the home yesterday.

No arrests have yet been made in the investigation which is being led by gardaí based in Portlaoise.

"Four masked men armed with what is described as sledgehammers and screwdrivers entered the house and assaulted the occupants - three females and two males," a Garda spokesman said yesterday.

"The suspects stole jewellery, cash and other items.

"One of the injured - a male - was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where he is being treated for injuries."

Separately, gardaí are appealing for information about a serious assault and robbery in Limerick on Saturday night.

A 51-year-old man was attacked at Carrig Drive in the Dooradoyle area at around 9pm.

The victim had just got out of his 06-DL-registered blue Suzuki Swift when he was set upon by a group of up to three men. He was struck on the head and had his car keys, mobile phone and a sum of money stolen.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident to contact Roxboro Road garda station.

Irish Independent