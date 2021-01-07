Armed gang threaten home-owner before stealing ‘substantial sum’ during raid

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred in north Kildare in which three masked men armed with knives broke into a man’s home.

The victim of the crime arrived at the property in Clane, Co Kildare, at 9pm where he was confronted by the armed gang who threatened him with a knife.

The gang had broken into the property when the man, who is understood to be aged in his 20s, was not at home.

Sources said that the gang escaped with a “substantial four figure sum of cash” following the raid.

The investigation is being led by officers based at Naas Station.

“Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred at approximately 9pm on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at a residence in Clane, Co Kildare,” a garda spokesman said.

“It’s reported a sum of cash was taken. No injuries to persons or damage to property was reported.

“No arrests have been made to date. Investigations are ongoing,” he added.

Senior sources say detectives believe the home invasion in Clane is not linked to two other recent horrific aggravated burglaries in Co Kildare.

“This seems to be the work of a different crew,” a source told the Irish Independent. On New Year’s Eve, a 92-year-old man and his 89-year-old wife were terrorised in their Newbridge home when a gang of up to five masked men stormed their home.

It is understood that over €8,000 in cash was stolen in the shocking incident in which the gang ransacked their home.

Detectives are investigating whether the same gang who carried out the Newbridge crime are also responsible for a similar burglary that happened in Athy, Co Kildare, on December 18 last, in which a 70-year-old man was badly assaulted and the criminals escaped with around €100.

No arrests have been made in either of these cases.

Meanwhile, in a separate investigation being carried out by Naas gardaí, officers plan to interview up to 30 people who may have information about a fatal assault on criminal Mark Loughlin (29).

Mr Loughlin was killed in Allenwood South in Co Kildare at around 4am on Sunday.

There have been no arrests yet in the case but sources say that a local man has emerged as a suspect.

“Up to 30 people need to be spoken to in relation to what happened in Allenwood and the belief is that this was a row between two different groupings of criminals,” a senior source said.

The victim who is originally from Edenderry, Co Offaly, was previously jailed for firing a shot at gardaí in June, 2015. Gardaí are treating the discovery of Mr Loughlin’s body just before 4am as being related to an earlier incident that happened at around 1am.

Irish Independent