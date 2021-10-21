Armagh service: Church leaders speak powerfully of their own experiences growing up in troubled and divided Ireland

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney (left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a service to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland at St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh. Picture date: Thursday October 21, 2021. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

CHURCH leaders have spoken powerfully of their own experiences growing up in a troubled and divided Ireland and their regret at not doing more to prevent division.

Guests at a service of Reflection and Hope in Armagh to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland heard an acknowledgement that the 'long road we have travelled also stretches out before us."

"Our past has "shaped us and scarred us, it has divided us and yet it has also on occasion brought us together," said the Dean of Armagh, the Very Reverend Shane Forster of the Church of Ireland.

"As we lament our failures, sorrows and pain and recognise our wounded yet living history, may we with a united voice commit ourselves to work together for the common good, in mutual respect and with shared hope for a light filled, prosperous and peaceful future,” he said.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was amongst those who gathered for the service, seated in an aisle across from Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney.

The British Monarch was unable to attend the service due to illness, with the Lord Lieutenant of Armagh, Nicholas James Alexander representing Queen Elizabeth.

The service acknowledged Queen Elizabeth's 'work and commitment to the process of peace and reconciliation' on this island.

About 150 people are in attendance at the service at St Patrick's Church of Ireland cathedral which normally seats 500 but numbers are restricted due to Covid.

Amongst those in attendance were Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan of the DUP as well as DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie; Alliance leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

Reverend Dr Sahr Yambasu who was elected president of the Methodist Church in Ireland earlier this year and the first African-born leader of one of Ireland's main churches, spoke of St Patrick, saying he had “every example to hate the Irish and seek vengeance” since he had been enslaved here.

“Instead he forgave,” he said, saying the history of this place could be summarised in one word – grace – which, alone, can free the people of this island from the enslavement of the past.

“Today we are marking a point in our history. We have come a long way – not just a century but centuries,” said the Reverend, saying people during this time had cared for one another and built their communities.

“But we have also been blighted by sectarian divisions, terrible injustices, destructive violence and by win-lose political attitudes.”

He said this service provides an opportunity to give thanks but also to lament, to imagine what could be and to choose a way forward that can be “mutually beneficial.”

Children from local schools addressed the service, telling how their generation has only ever known peace.

One 14 year old schoolboy from Armagh said he hoped for continued peace on "our beautiful shared island."

"Speaking as a young person I believe there is so much more than can be done. We can't be stuck in the past," he said, adding they need "courageous leaders" who will listen more to young people to seek to build a shared society.

Church leaders spoke of their personal experiences in a part of the service called "The Journey."

Archbishop of Armagh & Primate of All Ireland, the Most Reverend Eamon Martin said he looks back on what happened on this island in 1921, like many others from his community and tradition with "a deep sense of loss and also sadness."

"Because for the past 100 years partition has polarised people on this island," he said.

"It has institutionalised difference and it remains a symbol of cultural, political and religious division between our communities."

He told how he had grown up in Derry on the northern side of the border and recalled visiting his grandmother in Inishowen.

"At first we did so through customs and then, in my later years, through heavily fortified checkpoints. It was as if my home city had been cut off in 1921 from its natural hinterland in beautiful Donegal."

He said he had to face "the difficult truth that perhaps we in the churches could have done more to deepen our understanding of each other and to bring healing and peace to our divided and wounded communities."

The Right Reverend Dr David Bruce, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland told how he had been born in the same part of the country, into a family with deep roots in Scottish Presbyterianism.

His father had considered leaving Northern Ireland at various points of his life but chose to stay.

"Northern Ireland is my home and I love it but I lament the physical and emotional pain that has been caused over the last century by violence and the words which lead to violence."

"Sadly such things remain and not only on this island," he said.

"For now, I grieve the times when fear has held us back from building relationships with those with whom we differ. If we are to build a better future then we must recognise our own woundedness and our responsibility to care for the wounds of one another."

"As we build that better future, relationships of all sorts; personal, community, religious and political, must mature and strengthen across this island and between these islands.

And he said that as they meet as Church leaders, he finds himself around a table with others with different national identities and political aspirations - but he finds himself "at home."

Meanwhile the Very Reverend Dr Ivan Patterson, President of the Irish Council of Churches said inter-church youth work showed him the value of setting an example, through friendship and collaboration, for young people “who were willing to take risks to build space in which they could listen respectfully to each other."

The Most Reverend John McDowell, Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh & Primate of All Ireland spoke of his rich culture growing up in a working class family in East Belfast.

“My family would definitely have thought of themselves as Unionist," he said. And while his mother had a strong sense of Irish identity, the integration did not run deep, he said.

He expressed regret as a church leader that they did not do more to become peacemakers.

"Too often we allowed the attitudes around us to shape our faith, rather than the other way around," he said.

"We obsessed about some things, especially borders.

"One way or another we're obsessing about them again, and being distracted from really thinking about what a good society would look like," he said.

"From from creating a society with a common purpose, the pandemic and some recent political developments have exposed just how fractured a society we have become."

After the ceremony, a reception was held in the Armagh Robinson Library, hosted by the Church leaders' group and attended by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as Simon Coveney and Jack Chambers.

A church spokesperson said some guests were involved in 'quiet peace-building works' and preferred to remain private, as well as other guests from the medical sphere including Dr Michael McBride, the Chief Medical Officer of Northern Ireland and people from the various communities representing the diversity of Ireland.

Prayers were said for 'all peace accords, treaties and peaceful ends to conflict', for release for those with 'memories of hurt and injury' as well as the bereaved.

The opening prayer in Irish was read by Linda Ervine, a unionist Irish language rights activist from East Belfast.

