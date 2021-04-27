Arlene Foster’s DUP leadership hangs in balance as party source says ‘almost impossible’ she holds on

Arlene Foster’s leadership is hanging by a thread as a clear majority of DUP MLAs and MPs have signed a letter of no confidence in her and deputy leader Nigel Dodds.

Arlene Foster has also pulled out of a planned meeting with the UK Secretary of State Brandon Lewis on Tuesday evening.

Mrs Foster, Northern Ireland’s First Minister, and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill were due to have talks with Mr Lewis at 5.30pm.

It is understood the DUP leader pulled out of the engagement at around 5pm.





Earlier on Tuesday, the News Letter reported that several DUP constituency associations have written letters expressing concern at her decision to abstain on a recent Assembly vote on a motion calling for a ban on gay conversion therapy that did not incorporate a specific mention of protections for religious practices.

The Belfast Telegraph has been told that 26 Stormont and Westminster representatives have signed the letter.

The party has 28 MLAs, 8 MPs and five peers. DUP sources said it was “almost impossible” for Mrs Foster to now remain as leader.

“I can’t see how she holds on. There are too many people who have no faith in her. There is nothing she can do to change that. This is not just mutterings of discontent as we’ve had before, this is the real McCoy.”

Discontent in the party had been building over the protocol, but insiders said that the First Minister’s decision, along with a handful of colleagues, to last week abstain on an Assembly vote on gay conversion therapy, angered many at all levels of the party.

It hastened the move against her and led to those who had previously been unhappy with the party’s direction, but personally loyal to her, to change direction.

Some DUP sources see Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots as a front-runner to succeed Mrs Foster at Stormont.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mrs Foster said she has “bigger things to worry about” after reports her party leadership was under threat.

Speaking during a visit to Hammer Youth Centre in the Shankill this afternoon, Mrs Foster told the Belfast Telegraph she would not be distracted from the work she has to do as First Minister.

“Stories on leadership come up from time to time. This is one of those times,” she said.

“So we’ll just deal with it and move on because I’ve bigger things to do, including getting us through this Covid pandemic, including listening to the concerns of working-class communities.

“These stories come up from time to time. This is no different.

“I haven’t received any letters from constituency associations so I’m not going to get into a running commentary on these issues, they come up from time to time. I think it’s important to note that there is the big job of work to do. We have a year left of this mandate.

“It’s important that we lift our eyes and continue the work of rolling out of the restrictions, deal with the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

Party colleague and Education Minister Peter Weir said that if anyone has issues over Mrs Foster’s leadership, they should make their views known privately rather than in public.

Mr Weir said Mrs Foster still has his full backing as leader.

“I’m fully supportive of Arlene’s role as leader and First Minister,” he said.

“I don’t wish to speak beyond that on internal DUP affairs, but if people want to make their views known they should do so in private.

“That’s the way any party should operate.”

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph on Tuesday afternoon responding to the letter, the DUP said: “The Democratic Unionist Party conducts its business in accordance with its constitution and rules.

"The Officers of the Party oversee the conduct and organisation of its internal democratic electoral processes. Whilst understanding that there will be from time-to-time public interest in party processes, these issues, in the first instance, are matters for members of the party and we are not able to make any further comment at this time.”





Belfast Telegraph