Arlene Foster resigns as DUP leader

Arlene Foster has resigned as the leader of the DUP.

Ms Foster had come under increasing pressure from within the party in recent days.

The First Minister of Northern Ireland said she will step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party on May 28, and as First Minister of Northern Ireland at the end of June.

She said leading the DUP and serving as First Minister of Northern Ireland as the “greatest honour of my life”.

Mrs Foster said she intended to “depart the political stage”.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve the people of Northern Ireland as their First Minister and to represent my home constituency of Fermanagh/South Tyrone,” she said.

“I first entered the Assembly in 2003 and undoubtedly the journey of the last eighteen years has been memorable. There are many people who have helped and supported me throughout that period and I will always be grateful for the kindness and support shown to me by them.

“Whilst there have been many difficult and testing times for the executive it remains my firm view that Northern Ireland has been better served having local ministers at this time. It is unthinkable that we could have faced into the coronavirus pandemic without our own devolved ministers in place and no ministerial direction for departments.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the First Minister had attempted to downplay the scale of the internal revolt, which comes amid mounting discontent among party faithful over her leadership.

"Stories on leadership come up from time to time, and it's one of those times," she said.

However, in an apparent indication of the escalating situation, Mrs Foster cancelled a scheduled meeting with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill on Tuesday evening.

There has been growing unease among DUP members about Mrs Foster and the wider party leadership in recent months.

The primary source of concern is the handling of the Brexit process. The DUP is facing anger from the wider loyalist and unionist community for the introduction of an Irish Sea border.

Critics have accused Mrs Foster of failing to use the party's influence at Westminster - particularly during its confidence and supply deal with the Conservatives - to secure a Brexit deal that saw Northern Ireland leave the EU on the same terms as the rest of the UK.

She has also been accused of not being vociferous enough in opposition to the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, which governs the new Brexit trading barriers between NI and GB, ahead of its introduction at the start of 2021.

Poor recent polling numbers have exacerbated the discontent within the party faithful, who are mindful of next May's looming Assembly election.

Mrs Foster's decision to abstain in a vote on gay conversion therapy last week appears to have further agitated sections of the party's fundamentalist grassroots.

Mrs Foster was earlier asked whether her leadership was in question on a visit to a youth centre in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon.

"We'll just deal with it and move on because I've bigger things to do, including getting us through this Covid pandemic, including listening to the concerns of working-class communities," she said.

However her statement just 24 hours later confirmed she will step down as leader of the DUP on May 28, and as First Minister at the end of June.

Deputy First Minister and Vice President of Sinn Féin Michelle O’Neill tweeted: “I have spoken with Arlene Foster today and she informed me of her decision to step down. I have wished Arlene and her family well in the time ahead.

“Politics and Power sharing must work and deliver for everyone.”

In a statement, Ms O’Neill added: “I have worked alongside Arlene Foster this past year in what has been a difficult and challenging time for everyone with the unexpected onset of the Covid pandemic.

"Throughout the pandemic I acknowledge the efforts Arlene Foster has made as First Minister, and the service that she has given in working with the rest of the Executive as we have battled the biggest health crisis in a generation.

"It is now a matter for the DUP to choose a replacement.

"The incoming DUP leader should recognise that the political landscape across our island has changed.

"The broad community are impatient for social reform and political change which reflects a modern and progressive society where everyone can feel that they belong on an equal basis.

“As Joint Head of Government my focus, and the focus of our Executive, must remain on the task of leading us safely and sustainably out of the pandemic, building a fairer economy recovery, providing first-class public services and delivering the New Decade, New Approach deal to the benefit of every section of our society.”

Ms O’Neill continued: “This requires a genuine commitment from all political leaders to power-sharing and to work to deliver equality for women, for the LGBT community, for Irish language and identity and all sections of our community.

"Within the Executive and Assembly, Sinn Féin will work with all parties to progress social reform, political change and economic prosperity - but we will robustly oppose damaging policies or regressive throwback politics of the past.

"The public and electorate want the parties to enter into a new era and make politics work in their interests. This is certainly my top priority now and in the time ahead."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood extended his “good wishes” to Ms Foster and said the reason for her resignation was “deeply concerning”.

In a statement released this evening, he said: “I want to extend my personal good wishes to Arlene Foster and her family as she steps back from front line politics and prepares to stand down as First Minister in June.

“We disagree on almost everything but she has clearly been a committed servant to her party for a long time.

“The circumstances that have led to the First Minister’s resignation are deeply concerning.

“That a political leader would be removed from office by their party for failing to support conversion therapy is distressing and will cause some alarm for members of our LGBT+ community.

“They should know that we will not roll back on the progress we’ve made or deny them their rights.

“Whoever takes over as DUP Leader and First Minister will also inherit the same febrile political situation that we have all been dealing with for months.

