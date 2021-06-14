Arlene Foster inundated with sympathy after death of ‘darling’ pet cat India

Outgoing Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has been inundated with sympathy, after she announced her “darling” pet cat India was killed on the road on Saturday.

The rescue cat has been part of Mrs Foster’s family for the last year and she previously told children during a visit to Dundonald that the feline was her favourite animal.

In October 2020, Mrs Foster announced she was adopting the cat from Three Valley Vets in Fivemiletown. Posting on Twitter on Sunday, Mrs Foster broke the sad news.

“Our darling India was killed on the road last night and we are all so very sad - she was such a quirky wee thing and thou she was only with us from last year she was very much part of the family. #India.”

The accompanying image showed India enjoying the comforts of home life, stretching on the sofa.

India has made an appearance on the First Minister’s social media before, being pictured snoozing on the sofa under a cushion.

Users online were quick to send their best wishes to Mrs Foster on the loss of her pet.

Among them were the Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson, Justice Minister Naomi Long and her DUP collagues and political rivals.

The DUP MLA Pam Cameron wrote: “Awe no! So sorry to hear Arlene, our pets are like our children. Sending love xo.”

Councillor Michelle Knight-McQuillan added her sympathy: “So sorry to hear this, I know the comfort & love pets can bring to a home & the sadness left behind when they depart this earth. India will have left little paw prints in your hearts. Thinking of you all.”

"Awk Arlene, so sorry to hear that,” said Naomi Long.

Aodhan Michael Connolly, director of Northern Ireland’s Retail Consortium said: “Very sorry to hear that Arlene, it happened to our dog, Tron, a few years ago and I haven't got another dog since as I couldn't bear it again.”

Journalist David McCann added: “Awww Arlene, that is such bad news for you guys. So sorry for your loss.”

User Nial said: “That’s terrible, very sad.”

While Jessie added: “So sorry to hear that. They become part of the family so quickly.”

Kevin said: “Such a beautiful tabby and to die in such circumstances too. My deepest of sympathies to you on this tragedy. Some of the brightest sparks burn out so quickly.”

Mrs Foster shared her love for India during a visit to Brooklands Primary School in Dundonald last month.

She told the pupils she named the cat after her favourite country outside Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster is widely expected to leave the DUP and her position as MLA after stepping down as First Minister on Monday.

She is to give a speech in the Assembly before leaving office.

During the tree-planting event at Brooklands to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland she spoke of the inspiration she gained from the pupils and how it gave her optimism the new chapter she was about to embark on in her career.