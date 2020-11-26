‘Argentina’s three days of mourning reflects his genius’ – Martin O’Neill

Former Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has said Maradona’s name will “always be mentioned” when football fans discuss who is the greatest player of all time.

As news of the death of the iconic Argentinian footballer broke, tributes flooded in from Irish football fansas well as from former players.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, O’Neill said: “In any conversation, in any place on the universe, in any period of football history, Maradona’s name will always be mentioned when the topic about the greatest player of all time is being discussed.

“Argentina’s three days of mourning reflects his genius. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten,” he added.

President Michael D Higgins said Maradona will be remembered for his “phenomenal talent”.

“It is with sadness that I and supporters of football everywhere will have learned of the death of Diego Maradona, arguably and widely regarded as the world’s greatest football player of all time.

“Football fans around the world will remember Maradona not only for his phenomenal talent for ball control, passing and dribbling, but for the vision of him on the field and the joy he brought to so many.

“He was an inspiration for many a young child playing football.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he was “very saddened” to hear of the death of Maradona “whose genius on the football field lit up the world on countless occasions”.

Former Irish footballer Kevin Moran told RTÉ’s Drivetime that Maradona “was undoubtedly the greatest”.

“The natural ability you can see, but the way he was able to lead his own team and on a number of occasions he showed it, especially with the likes of what he did with his own home country of Argentina. He single-handedly almost won them the World Cup in ’86.

“Even when he went to Barcelona and went to Naples, Naples was never really heard of.

"All of a sudden he brought them out of nowhere to win a couple of titles. It was just phenomenal .”

Moran played against him in 1980 when he was on the Ireland team.

He also played against him twice when he was with Manchester United.

“In 1980, it was only my third international game for Ireland. In many ways it was a little bit new for me as well.

“The idea of playing against Maradona wouldn’t have hit me as much as it did a few years later when I was playing for Manchester United against Barcelona and obviously, his stature had grown so much.

“It was the fact that we beat Barcelona with the people with the quality of Maradona and [Bernd] Schuster that made it all so incredible.”

Irish football legend Liam Brady said: “I’ve seen pictures of him over the last year and he didn’t look well at all. It’s not a surprise but it’s very sad.

“For me, he was the greatest player of my generation.

“He [was] like a rubber ball, he [had] a very low centre of gravity, he could go any direction. He [could] twist and turn, he had a great vision of the football field, he could see a path, he could dribble, he could actually do everything. Free kicks, he could bend them around a wall or strike them hard.

“He could score any kind of goal.”

But he admitted Maradona wouldn’t get away with his famous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in 1986 now with VAR technology.

