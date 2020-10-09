Areas with highest and lowest Covid-19 cases revealed: towns in Donegal and Longford worst affected

A doctor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man being tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Photo: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Towns in Donegal and Longford have the highest coronavirus rates in the country, the latest figures reveal.

Lifford/Stranorlar in Co Donegal is the worst affected, with a 14-day incidence of 602.6 cases per 100,000 people - this is five times the national average of 116.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Granard in Co Longford is second on the list with an incidence of 384.1. After that Carndonagh and Letterkenny in Co Donegal were fourth and fifth as they have an incidence rate of 347.8 and 332.3 respectively.

Monaghan local electoral area has been ranked fifth with 317.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Kimmage/ Rathmines is the Dublin has the sixth-highest incidence rate in the country, with 306.1 cases per 100,000. This is almost three times the national average.

Other areas in Dublin with high levels of the virus with an incidence rate above 200 include Swords, Dublin North Inner City, Ballyfermot/Drimnagh and Ongar.

Outside of the capital, other areas that are affected with a high incidence rate of over 200 include Buncrana In Co Donegal, Kilrush in Co Clare, Boyle in Co Roscommon, Galway City Central, Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan, Cork City South-Central and Bray East in Co Wicklow.

Read More

Towns with the lowest incidence rates in the country, which is that of under five per 100,000 include Bantry-west and Kanturk in Co Cork, Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne, Co Kerry and Lismore in Co Waterford.

Other towns in this low-incidence bracket include: Manorhamilton and Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, Laytown Bettystown, Co Meath and Castlebar and Westport in Co Mayo.

As of Thursday, the death toll of the virus in the Republic of Ireland is 1,817, while a total of 40,086 have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Of the 506 new cases confirmed on Thursday, 240 are men and 265 are women. Some 64pc of people diagnosed are under 45 years of age; 39pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 59 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Some 91 new cases were confirmed in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, 42 in Meath and the remaining 244 cases are located across 21 counties.

This comes as NPHET met on Thursday evening to discuss the 'worrying' trend of climbing case numbers across the country.

The top ten worst his towns in the country are as follows:

1. Lifford/Stranorlar, Co Donegal - 602.6

2. Granard, Co Longford - 384.1

3. Carndonagh, Co Donegal - 347.8

4. Letterkenny LEA-7, Co Donegal - 332.3

5. Monaghan local electoral area - 317.3

6. Kimmage/ Rathmines, Co Dublin - 306.1

7. Kilrush, Co Clare - 290.6

8. Boyle LEA-6, Co Roscommon - 242.8

9. Buncrana, Co Donegal - 241.4

10. Ennis, Co Clare - 226.5

Online Editors