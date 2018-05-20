Are you ready to push your limits? Red Bull Flugtag returns to Irish shores

Over 45 teams are getting set to launch their handcrafted flying machines off the pier.

Winners will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges from the world of sport and entertainment and it's expected the event will be watched by over 40,000 spectators.

Presenters Hector Ó Heochagáin and Síle Seoige will provide entertaining commentary. The free family event began at noon and will continue to 4pm.