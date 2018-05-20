Are you ready to push your limits? Red Bull Flugtag returns to Irish shores
Aspiring aviators are attempting to push the limits of human flight at the Red Bull Flugtag this afternoon in Dun Laoghaire Harbour.
Over 45 teams are getting set to launch their handcrafted flying machines off the pier.
Winners will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges from the world of sport and entertainment and it's expected the event will be watched by over 40,000 spectators.
Presenters Hector Ó Heochagáin and Síle Seoige will provide entertaining commentary. The free family event began at noon and will continue to 4pm.
A spokesperson for the event advises the public to watch the action from the East Pier where there will be a number of large TV screens.
There will be road closures in the area so spectators are encouraged to plan their journey in advance and to allow sufficient time to travel to and from Dun Laoghaire.
Online Editors